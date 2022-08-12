The Best Smartwatches For The Year 2022 - TechnoChops

Throughout the years, wearables have been in trend for a good time. Many people love wearables because they are compact, and they give you all the information related to your phone. Your phone gets synchronized with these smartwatches, and it almost makes you pull out your phone less during the day because all the information is right in front of you on a small and bright LED display screen. The reason why people invest in smartwatches is that it makes it easier for them to communicate and stay connected with the world.

Keep reading this article, and we will list down the best smartwatches for the year 2022.

Apple Watch Series 7:

Apple has done it again. Yes, they have made another outstanding smartwatch that is the best in every category. It can be for your daily use, health, payments, swimming, and whatnot. This smartwatch is the successor of the Series 6, which is already a stunner for most individuals out there. The watch has a bigger display with an incredible and bright always-on display which makes it look amazing. Potential buyers can opt-in for the 41 mm variant, or they can go for the large 45 mm variant if they prefer that.

Furthermore, the 7th Gen Apple Watch comes with loaded features, which include exclusive watch faces and a full QWERTY keyboard for the users. If we talk about the battery life of this wearable, it is 18 hours long. Once it gets drained, you can benefit from the faster-charging feature, and it will be juiced up in an hour with the latest USB-C to the magnetic cord. You can always answer the calls while you are driving or working out with this wearable.

Below are the specs of the Apple Watch Series 7:

Size: 41 mm and 45 mm

Battery Life: 18 hours

GPS

Swim-proof

Heart Rate Monitor

LTE

Mobile payments via Apple Pay

Compatible with iOS.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4:

The second on this list comes from the very famous international brand, Samsung. The company is well known for rolling out some of the best Android smartwatches for their customers and for the tech world. Galaxy Watch 4 is an amazing wearable that comes with a sporty look that starts at $250, and the Classic version of this smartwatch has a luxurious look with a bezel that users can rotate. This variant starts at $350. People who want to get this smartwatch can choose a size from 40 mm to 46 mm.

Galaxy Watch 4 comes with an amazing 3-in-1 health sensor. It can measure your heart rate, ECG, and body consumption. It will give you a better wearable experience if you pair this with a Samsung phone. You will get exclusive features in Wear OS. Moreover, there are some fun watch faces that are available for the users in the smartwatch.

We will look at the specifications and features of this smartwatch:

40 mm, 42 mm, 44 mm, and 46 mm

Battery life: 40 hrs

GPS

Swim-proof

Always-on display

Sleep-tracking

LTE

Mobile Payments via Samsung Pay

Compatible with Samsung phones and other Android phones

Fitbit Sense:

The 3rd contender on this list is Fitbit’s Sense. The brand is famous for releasing unique and distinct smartwatches for the tech industry. All of the wearables have different shapes and designs. On top of that, the colors are bright and brilliant. It comes with built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa features. It can set your alarms, check the weather for you and do much more for the users.

Furthermore, you can pick up incoming calls and get texts and app notifications on the display screen. The cherry on top for the Android is they can send quick replies as well as voice replies from this wearable. With all of this, you will be able to have a 6+ day battery life on this smartwatch. Once the battery is drained, you can fuel it up in 12 minutes for a full day. What’s more interesting about this is that it has customized clock faces for the users. You can make payments through Fitbit Pay from this wearable.

Below is the list of the specs and features of Fitbit Sense:

Size: 40 mm

Six days of battery life

GPS

Swim-proof

Heart-rate monitor

Mobile payments via Fitbit Pay

Compatible with iOS and Android

Apple Watch SE:

Apple Watch SE is a combination of the discontinued Apple Watch Series 5 and the Apple Watch Series 3. This watch comes with a blazing-fast chip and safety features. It has an LTE option, which makes it an ideal option for people who are looking for an affordable Apple Smartwatch. This wearable will set you back for $280.

Moreover, if you want to choose between the Apple Watch 7 or Apple Watch SE, you can choose the SE over the Series 7 if you just want a wearable with the above-mentioned features, while the people who want to enjoy the always-on features with a brighter and bigger display and an ECG sensor, then they can go for Apple Watch Series 7. Also, if you don’t want to break your bank, then SE is an ideal choice for you.

Below are the specs and features of the Apple Watch SE:

40 mm and 44 mm

18 hours of battery life

GPS

Swimproof

Heart-rate monitor

Mobile payments via Apple Pay

Compatible with iOS

Huge app library

Classic design

Garmin Venu 2 Plus:

This smartwatch is the best fitness-tracking smartwatch for our readers who are into fitness and stuff. Garmin went the extra mile and put all the effort into bringing an incredible option for individuals who want a fitness-tracking wearable for their use. It will be your workout companion, and the outlook of this gadget looks stylish.

What’s more interesting in this is that you can pick up incoming calls and use voice assistants on it. The display screen is bright and vivid because of the AMOLED display panel. And the cherry on the top of this smartwatch is the ten days battery life.

Below you will read the specs and features of the Garmin Venu 2 Plus:

43 mm in size

Ten days of battery life

GPS

Swim-proof

Heart-rate monitor

Garmin Pay

Compatible with iOS and Android

AMOLED Display

Accurate fitness tracking with the help of the Garmin Coach feature

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3:

The predecessor of the famous Galaxy Watch 4, the Galaxy Watch 3 is still an ideal option for many individuals out there. It remains one of the sleek-looking and stylish smartwatches on the market right now. It is currently available in two sizes and LTE variants. Users can navigate through the watch’s interface using the rotating bezel on the smartwatch. They can access thousands of watch faces. More to this, they can customize according to their needs.

Moreover, Galaxy Watch 3 comes with a 2-day battery life with more storage for your music. Users can use ECG tracking and trip detection in this smartwatch. With the icing on the cake, they can use contactless payments using the Samsung Pay feature in the wearable.

We will list down the specs and features of this smartwatch:

Size of the dial: 41 mm and 45 mm

Two days of battery life

GPS

Swim-proof

Heart rate monitor

LTE

Samsung Pay

Compatible with iOS and Android

Rotating bezel to navigate

FDA-approved ECG sensor

Fitbit Versa 3:

The second on this list from Fitbit is Versa 3. This smartwatch is an amazing gadget for people who want a wearable that’s under $250 and comes with incredible features. It is an ideal watch for individuals who want to have an advanced sleeping tracker on their wrist whenever they are sleeping.

Talking about these wearable features, it has an upgrade of onboard GPS. With this, you can leave your phone at home and head outside, and it will track your location during your outdoor exercise. Everything is displayed on a curvy and large display that has bright and well-balanced colors. Moreover, it has an Active Zone Minutes feature inside it. It monitors the burnt fat, cardio, and peak heart-rate zones whenever you are working out. Also, you can use this wearable to pick up phone calls and speak to the voice assistant.

You can read its features and specs below:

Six days of battery life

GPS

Sleeping tracker

Swim-proof

Heart rate monitor

Sleep analysis

Voice assistant

Users can attend calls

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro:

When it comes to wearables, then Amazfit is a well-known brand among tech enthusiasts and the tech world. Many individuals know about this company because of its advanced smartwatches. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is an absolute beast for the people who have big wrists. This smartwatch has a 46 mm dial, which is big enough for a smartwatch.

Furthermore, Amazfit GTR 3 Pro comes with health and fitness features on board with accurate heart rate, blood oxygen, stress levels, and much more. In addition to this, it has hands-free voice controls and menu layouts, which you can tweak according to your needs. On top of this, it can easily give you good battery life.

It is one of the best smartwatches that can easily outperform other wearables from top-notch brands. It comes with some of the outstanding features which most people look out for. You can find deals on many websites for this wearable and secure a unit for yourself.

You can read the features and specs of this smartwatch below:

Size: 46 mm

12 days battery life

GPS

Swim-proof

All-in-one health readings

Offline voice controls

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2:

Samsung has been rolling out wearables for their customers for a good time. Galaxy Watch Active 2 is one of those wearables, and it is sleek and stylish in design. Users can track everything related to fitness with this smartwatch. It has GPS, a heart rate monitor, and an option to turn on LTE in it. What’s even more interesting about this wearable is that it will track your activity and sleep.

The smartwatch boasts Samsung’s Tizen operating system, which has useful features such as Samsung Pay, music via Spotify, and heart health features. It comes with ECG features as well.

If you are someone with a budget and don’t want to break the bank, then this smartwatch is an ideal option for you. It came out in 2019, but this watch is jacked up with amazing features, and it is still relevant.

We will mention the features and specs of this smartwatch:

40 mm and 44 mm

24-60 hours battery life

GPS

Heart-rate monitor

Swim-proof

LTE

Samsung Pay

Compatible with iOS and Android

Apple Watch Series 3:

Apple Watch Series 3 was the best smartwatch when it was launched, and still, it is considered an affordable smartwatch for many users out there. It is an ideal option that is available for potential buyers who are looking for a wearable from Apple and are on a budget. This smartwatch comes with a heart rate monitor, GPS, and storage for the offline support of Apple Music playlists.

Furthermore, it is waterproof, and you can track your swimming sessions on it. Many top-notch software features that are in Apple Watch Series 7 are also available in the Apple Series 3. If you don’t want to break your bank, then Series 3 is your best bet. It starts at 199, and you can get it from online stores or physical stores.

We will list down the specs and features of this smartwatch below:

Sizes: 38 mm and 42 mm

18-24 hours

GPS

LTE

Heart-rate monitor

Swim-proof

Mobile payments via Apple Pay

Compatible with iOS

FAQs:

For our readers, we have some questions answered for them. Read them below:

Are smartwatches worth it?

Yes, they are. Smartwatches are totally worth it. You can pick an affordable smartwatch for yourself and head out. It totally depends on your budget. Most of the wearables are affordable and compatible with most of the phones that are available on the market.

Are smartwatches accurate for heart rate?

The accuracy of the BPM is real. Fitbit shows 88 percent for 10 BPMs, while both Apple and Samsung show 100 percent for the same 10 BPMs. Gender and age don’t influence the device’s accuracy.

What smartwatches work with Samsung Health?

Most of the devices work flawlessly with Samsung Health. Every Android and iOS is compatible with Samsung Health. However, Samsung Galaxy users will get some exclusive features with Samsung Health. With the help of the app, you can track down everything related to your health.

Can I text from my smartwatch? Which smartwatch is good for texting?

Yes, you can text from your smartwatch. Samsung Galaxy Active 2 and Apple Watch Series 7 will let you text your family and friends from the smartwatch. Both of the wearables can let you dictate a text, use handwriting to text, or simply use templates to send it to others.

Can a smartwatch make calls?

Yes, of course. Most of the wearables of top-notch brands can make calls. If a smartwatch comes with the LTE option or with an eSIM or a SIM card, it can easily make calls to anyone from it. This will make it easier for the users to not always pull out their smartphone from their pocket or backpack. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Apple Series 7 will do this job for you.

Can I use a smartwatch without a smartphone?

Yes, of course. You can use your smartwatch without a smartphone. All you need is a smartwatch with a GPS or micro-SIM, which will be connected to the smartphone. As of now, some of the high-end or mid-range wearables have this feature, but some entry-level smartwatches started to roll out with this feature using the GPS.

Are smartwatches good for your health?

According to the research, smartwatches have spot-on warning and detection for your heart rate and ECG. These wearables are always accurate, and you can believe whichever thing they are displaying on the screen.

Can smartwatches play music?

If your smartwatch has a speaker in it, then yes, it can play music on it. If there isn’t a built-in speaker in your smartwatch, then you can connect your smartwatch with Bluetooth headphones and control the music through the smartwatch. Any music app that you will be using on the smartphone will be synced to your smartwatch. With this, you will be able to change songs, raise or lower volume, and pause or stop the songs.

Final Thoughts:

To conclude this, smartwatches are an amazing thing for your smartphone. You can sync these wearables with your phone to get all the information related to calls, texts, notifications, heart-rate sensors, and ECG. On top of that, you take control of your music and check weather updates with it. Moreover, users can change the straps of these smartwatches whenever they want. You can change it according to your preferences and whichever strap style suits you. Also, a smartwatch will make it easier for you when you are outside and you don’t want to pull out your phone.

You can make calls via smartwatch, use text templates, dictate texts, or use the drawing feature to write your text. You can find great deals on smartwatches that will work really well with your phone.