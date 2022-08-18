Fitbit Sense – Specifications & Pricing

|Overview
|
|Brand
|
Fitbit
|Model
|
Fitbit Sense
|Release Date
|
August 25 2020
|Color
|
Carbon, Lunar White, Sage Grey
|Variations
|
3
|Ideal For
|
Both Man and Woman
|Compatibility
|
Android, IOS
|In the Box
|
Watch, Charging Cable, Wristband
|Design
|
|Dimension
|
40.4 x 40.4 x 12.4mm
|Weight
|
48.2g
|Thickness
|
12.4mm
|Touch Screen
|
Yes
|Water Resistant
|
Yes
|Waterproof Deptth
|
50m
|Maximum Temperature
|
113°F
|Lowest Temperature
|
14°F
|Display
|
|Display Type
|
AMOLED
|Always ON Display
|
Yes
|Screen Size
|
1.58″
|Resolution
|
336 x 336
|Memory
|
|Internal Storage
|
7 days motion data
|Sensors
|
|Supported Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient light sensor, GPS, Gyroscope, Heart rate sensor, NFC, Red and infrared sensor, Temperature Sensor
|Compatibility
|
|Compatible with Android
|
Yes
|Compatible with iOS
|
Yes
|Compatible with Windows
|
No
|Compatible with Mac OS X
|
No
|Smart Scales Compatible
|
Yes
|Activity Tracking
|
|Supported Activities
|
Running, Swimming, Steps, Outdoor activities, Walking, Workout, Others, Training, Winter Sports
|Sleep Tracking
|
Yes
|Swimming Tracking
|
Yes
|Step Count
|
Yes
|Heart Rate Monitor
|
Yes
|Battery
|
|Battery Life
|
6+ Days
|Battery Life with GPS ON
|
Unknown
|Battery Life in Power Save
|
Unknown
|Battery Life with Solar
|
N/A
|Charging Time
|
40 Minutes
|Rechargeable Battery
|
Yes
|Connectivity
|
|WiFi
|
Yes
|Bluetooth
|
Yes
|Wireless Synchronization
|
Yes
|NFC
|
Yes
|ANT+
|
No
|Satellite Navigation
|
No
|Features
|
|Call from Smartwatch
|
Yes
|Call Control (Answer/Reject)
|
Yes
|Locate Phone Feature
|
Yes
|Specification
|
|Language Supported
|
Unknown
|Period Tracking
|
Yes