Fitbit Sense – Specifications & Pricing

Released September, 2020

Overview Brand Fitbit Model Fitbit Sense Color Carbon, Lunar White, Sage Grey Variations 3 Ideal For Both Man and Woman Compatibility Android, IOS In the Box Watch, Charging Cable, Wristband Design Dimension 40.4 x 40.4 x 12.4mm Weight 48.2g Thickness 12.4mm Touch Screen Yes Water Resistant Yes Waterproof Deptth 50m Maximum Temperature 113°F Lowest Temperature 14°F Display Display Type AMOLED Always ON Display Yes Screen Size 1.58″ Resolution 336 x 336 Memory Internal Storage 7 days motion data Sensors Supported Sensors Accelerometer, Altimeter, Ambient light sensor, GPS, Gyroscope, Heart rate sensor, NFC, Red and infrared sensor, Temperature Sensor Compatibility Compatible with Android Yes Compatible with iOS Yes Compatible with Windows No Compatible with Mac OS X No Smart Scales Compatible Yes Activity Tracking Supported Activities Running, Swimming, Steps, Outdoor activities, Walking, Workout, Others, Training, Winter Sports Sleep Tracking Yes Swimming Tracking Yes Step Count Yes Heart Rate Monitor Yes Battery Battery Life 6+ Days Battery Life with GPS ON Unknown Battery Life in Power Save Unknown Battery Life with Solar N/A Charging Time 40 Minutes Rechargeable Battery Yes Connectivity WiFi Yes Bluetooth Yes Wireless Synchronization Yes NFC Yes ANT+ No Satellite Navigation No Features Call from Smartwatch Yes Call Control (Answer/Reject) Yes Locate Phone Feature Yes Specification Language Supported Unknown Period Tracking Yes

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.