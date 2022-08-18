Amazfit GTR 3 Pro – Specifications & Pricing

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Amazfit GTR 3 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the watch.

Read below all the important specifications

Released October 2021

General Features SIM Support No Dimensions 46 x 46 x 10.7mm Strap Material Brown Leather – Leather Infinite Black – Fluoroelastomer Water Resistant 5 ATM Weight 32 g Operating System Amazfit OS Speaker N/A Modes 150 Plus Sports Modes

Display Camera No Screen Size 1.45 Inches Screen Resolution 480 x 480 Screen Type AMOLED

Memory Ram N/A Rom N/A

Connectivity Wifi No GPS Yes NFC No

Battery Capacity 450 mAh Battery Life 12 Days

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.