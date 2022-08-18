Amazfit GTR 3 Pro – Specifications & Pricing

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Amazfit GTR 3 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the watch.
Read below all the important specifications
Released October 2021
|General Features
|SIM Support
|No
|Dimensions
|46 x 46 x 10.7mm
|Strap Material
|Brown Leather – Leather Infinite Black – Fluoroelastomer
|Water Resistant
|5 ATM
|Weight
|32 g
|Operating System
|Amazfit OS
|Speaker
|N/A
|Modes
|150 Plus Sports Modes
|Display
|Camera
|No
|Screen Size
|1.45 Inches
|Screen Resolution
|480 x 480
|Screen Type
|AMOLED
|Memory
|Ram
|N/A
|Rom
|N/A
|Connectivity
|Wifi
|No
|GPS
|Yes
|NFC
|No
|Battery
|Capacity
|450 mAh
|Battery Life
|12 Days
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
Muhammad Asjad Khan is an author at Technochops with 6 years experience at SEO content writing. Your Go-to-guide to writing exceptionally good content and bringing interesting information to readers.