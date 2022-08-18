Apple Watch SE – Specifications & Pricing

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Apple Watch SE. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the watch.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2020, September 18
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – USA, LATAM, Canada
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – Global
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 39, 40, 41, 66 – USA, LATAM, Canada
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 39, 40, 41, 66 – Global
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, September 15
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, September 18
|Body
|Dimensions
|44 x 38 x 10.4 mm (1.73 x 1.50 x 0.41 in)
|Weight
|36.4 g (1.27 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, ceramic/sapphire crystal back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|eSIM
|50m water resistant
|Display
|Type
|Retina LTPO OLED, 1000 nits (peak)
|Size
|1.78 inches
|Resolution
|448 x 368 pixels (~326 ppi density)
|Protection
|Ion-X strengthened glass
|Platform
|OS
|watchOS 7.0, up to 8.7, planned upgrade to watchOS 9.0
|Chipset
|Apple S5
|CPU
|Dual-core
|GPU
|PowerVR
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|32GB 1GB RAM
|Camera
|No
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|No
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate (2nd gen), barometer, always-on altimeter, compass
|Natural language commands and dictation (talking mode)
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion, non-removable
|Charging
|Wireless charging
|Misc
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Space Gray
|Models
|A2353, A2354, A2355, A2356, A2351, A2352
|Price
|About 290 EUR
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
Muhammad Asjad Khan is an author at Technochops with 6 years experience at SEO content writing. Your Go-to-guide to writing exceptionally good content and bringing interesting information to readers.