Apple Watch SE – Specifications & Pricing

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Apple Watch SE. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the watch.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2020, September 18

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – USA, LATAM, Canada HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – Global 4G bands 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 39, 40, 41, 66 – USA, LATAM, Canada 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 39, 40, 41, 66 – Global Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

Launch Announced 2020, September 15 Status Available. Released 2020, September 18

Body Dimensions 44 x 38 x 10.4 mm (1.73 x 1.50 x 0.41 in) Weight 36.4 g (1.27 oz) Build Glass front, ceramic/sapphire crystal back, aluminum frame SIM eSIM 50m water resistant

Display Type Retina LTPO OLED, 1000 nits (peak) Size 1.78 inches Resolution 448 x 368 pixels (~326 ppi density) Protection Ion-X strengthened glass

Platform OS watchOS 7.0, up to 8.7, planned upgrade to watchOS 9.0 Chipset Apple S5 CPU Dual-core GPU PowerVR

Memory Card slot No Internal 32GB 1GB RAM

Camera No

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS NFC Yes Radio No USB No

Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate (2nd gen), barometer, always-on altimeter, compass Natural language commands and dictation (talking mode)

Battery Type Li-Ion, non-removable Charging Wireless charging

Misc Colors Silver, Gold, Space Gray Models A2353, A2354, A2355, A2356, A2351, A2352 Price About 290 EUR

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.