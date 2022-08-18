Garmin Venu 2 Plus – Specifications & Pricing

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Garmin Venu 2 Plus. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the watch.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2020, September 18

Category Garmin Venu 2 Plus Operating System Garmin OS

works with Android and iOS Display 1.3″/33mm

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Color AMOLED touchscreen Resolution 416×416 Always-on mode Optional Bezel Stainless steel Case Fiber-reinforced polymer (plastic) Bands 22mm, quick-release Sensors GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO

HRM

barometric altimeter

compass

gyroscope

accelerometer

thermometer

amient light sensor

SpO2 Music storage up to 650 songs

works with Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music NFC payments Garmin Pay Phone calls ✔️ LTE 🚫 Voice assistants Bixby, Google Assistant, Siri Connectivity Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi Battery 9 days (10 w/ battery saver)

8 hours GPS mode w/ music

24 hours GPS mode w/out music

proprietary charger Wireless charging 🚫 Water-resistance 5 ATM Dimensions 43.6 x 43.6 x 12.6 mm Weight 51g Colors Slate, Silver, Light Gold

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.