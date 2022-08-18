Garmin Venu 2 Plus – Specifications & Pricing

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Garmin Venu 2 Plus. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the watch.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2020, September 18
|Category
|Garmin Venu 2 Plus
|Operating System
|Garmin OS
works with Android and iOS
|Display
|1.3″/33mm
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Color AMOLED touchscreen
|Resolution
|416×416
|Always-on mode
|Optional
|Bezel
|Stainless steel
|Case
|Fiber-reinforced polymer (plastic)
|Bands
|22mm, quick-release
|Sensors
|GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO
HRM
barometric altimeter
compass
gyroscope
accelerometer
thermometer
amient light sensor
SpO2
|Music storage
|up to 650 songs
works with Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music
|NFC payments
|Garmin Pay
|Phone calls
|✔️
|LTE
|🚫
|Voice assistants
|Bixby, Google Assistant, Siri
|Connectivity
|Bluetooth, ANT+, Wi-Fi
|Battery
|9 days (10 w/ battery saver)
8 hours GPS mode w/ music
24 hours GPS mode w/out music
proprietary charger
|Wireless charging
|🚫
|Water-resistance
|5 ATM
|Dimensions
|43.6 x 43.6 x 12.6 mm
|Weight
|51g
|Colors
|Slate, Silver, Light Gold
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
