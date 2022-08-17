Apple Watch Series 7 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Lenovo K13 Note. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Released 2021, June 22

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G bands LTE Speed/td> HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps

Launch Announced 2021, June 22 Status Available. Released 2021, June 22

Body Dimensions 165.2 x 75.7 x 9.1 mm (6.50 x 2.98 x 0.36 in) Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11 Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm) CPU Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 240) GPU Adreno 610

Memory Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 4GB RAM

Main Camera Quad 48 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie camera Single 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0

Features Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Misc Colors Aurora Gray, Pearl Sakura Price About 120 EUR

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.