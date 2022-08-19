Apple Watch Series 3 – Specifications & Pricing

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the watch.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2017, September
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 / 800 – Europe, Australia (A1891)
|HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 800 – USA, LATAM, Canada (A1861)
|HSDPA 2100 – China (A1892)
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26 – Europe, Australia (A1891)
|2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 41 – USA, LATAM, Canada (A1861)
|1, 3, 39, 40, 41 – China (A1892)
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|Launch
|Announced
|2017, September
|Status
|Available. Released 2017, September
|Body
|Dimensions
|42.5 x 36.4 x 11.4 mm (1.67 x 1.43 x 0.45 in)
|Weight
|52.8 g (1.87 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Sapphire crystal), ceramic/sapphire crystal back, stainless steel frame
|SIM
|eSIM
|50m water resistant
|Display
|Type
|Retina OLED, 1000 nits (peak)
|Size
|1.65 inches
|Resolution
|390 x 312 pixels (~303 ppi density)
|Protection
|Sapphire crystal glass
|3D Touch display
|Platform
|OS
|watchOS 4.0, upgradable to 8.7
|Chipset
|Apple S3
|CPU
|Dual-core
|GPU
|PowerVR
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|nternal
|16GB 768MB RAM
|Camera
|No
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|4.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|No
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer
|Natural language commands and dictation (talking mode)
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion 341 mAh (1.34 Wh), non-removable
|Charging
|Wireless charging
|Misc
|Colors
|Space Black, Silver
|Models
|A1860, A1861, A1889, A1891, A1890, A1892
|SAR
|0.35 W/kg (head) 0.18 W/kg (body)
|Price
|About 700 EUR
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
Muhammad Asjad Khan is an author at Technochops with 6 years experience at SEO content writing. Your Go-to-guide to writing exceptionally good content and bringing interesting information to readers.