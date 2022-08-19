Apple Watch Series 3 – Specifications & Pricing

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the watch.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2017, September

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 / 800 – Europe, Australia (A1891) HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 800 – USA, LATAM, Canada (A1861) HSDPA 2100 – China (A1892) 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 18, 19, 20, 26 – Europe, Australia (A1891) 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26, 41 – USA, LATAM, Canada (A1861) 1, 3, 39, 40, 41 – China (A1892) Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

Launch Announced 2017, September Status Available. Released 2017, September

Body Dimensions 42.5 x 36.4 x 11.4 mm (1.67 x 1.43 x 0.45 in) Weight 52.8 g (1.87 oz) Build Glass front (Sapphire crystal), ceramic/sapphire crystal back, stainless steel frame SIM eSIM 50m water resistant

Display Type Retina OLED, 1000 nits (peak) Size 1.65 inches Resolution 390 x 312 pixels (~303 ppi density) Protection Sapphire crystal glass 3D Touch display

Platform OS watchOS 4.0, upgradable to 8.7 Chipset Apple S3 CPU Dual-core GPU PowerVR

Memory Card slot No nternal 16GB 768MB RAM

Camera No

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS NFC Yes Radio No USB No

Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer Natural language commands and dictation (talking mode)

Battery Type Li-Ion 341 mAh (1.34 Wh), non-removable Charging Wireless charging

Misc Colors Space Black, Silver Models A1860, A1861, A1889, A1891, A1890, A1892 SAR 0.35 W/kg (head) 0.18 W/kg (body) Price About 700 EUR

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.