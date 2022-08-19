Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 – Specifications & Pricing

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the watch.

Released 2019, September

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 – Global HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 – USA/Canada 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20 – Global 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 25, 26, 66 – USA 2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 66 – Canada Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

Launch Announced 2019, August Status Available. Released 2019, September

Body Dimensions 44 x 44 x 10.9 mm (1.73 x 1.73 x 0.43 in) Weight 42 g (1.48 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass DX+), stainless steel frame 316L SIM eSIM MIL-STD-810G compliant*

50m water resistant (IP68)

Compatible with standard 20mm straps

ECG certified

Touch-sensitive bezel

*does not guarantee ruggedness or use in extreme conditions

Display Type Super AMOLED Size 1.4 inches Resolution 360 x 360 pixels (~364 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ Always-on display

Platform OS Tizen OS 5.5 Chipset Exynos 9110 (10 nm) CPU Dual-core 1.15 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU Mali-T720

Memory Card slot No Internal 4GB 768MB RAM, 4GB 1.5GB RAM eMMC

Camera No

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes Radio No USB No

Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer, VO2max Natural language commands and dictation

Samsung Pay

Battery Type Li-Ion 340 mAh, non-removable Charging Qi wireless charging

Misc Colors Black, Silver, Gold Models SM-R825F, SM-R835F, SM-R825U, SM-R835U Price $ 169.50 / € 210.28

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.