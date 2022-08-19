Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 – Specifications & Pricing

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the watch.
Released 2019, September
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 – Global
|HSDPA 850 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 – USA/Canada
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20 – Global
|2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 25, 26, 66 – USA
|2, 4, 5, 12, 13, 66 – Canada
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|Launch
|Announced
|2019, August
|Status
|Available. Released 2019, September
|Body
|Dimensions
|44 x 44 x 10.9 mm (1.73 x 1.73 x 0.43 in)
|Weight
|42 g (1.48 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass DX+), stainless steel frame 316L
|SIM
|eSIM
|MIL-STD-810G compliant*
50m water resistant (IP68)
Compatible with standard 20mm straps
ECG certified
Touch-sensitive bezel
*does not guarantee ruggedness or use in extreme conditions
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|1.4 inches
|Resolution
|360 x 360 pixels (~364 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass DX+
|Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Tizen OS 5.5
|Chipset
|Exynos 9110 (10 nm)
|CPU
|Dual-core 1.15 GHz Cortex-A53
|GPU
|Mali-T720
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|4GB 768MB RAM, 4GB 1.5GB RAM
|eMMC
|Camera
|No
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|No
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer, VO2max
|Natural language commands and dictation
Samsung Pay
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion 340 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Qi wireless charging
|Misc
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold
|Models
|SM-R825F, SM-R835F, SM-R825U, SM-R835U
|Price
|$ 169.50 / € 210.28
