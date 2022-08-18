Fitbit Versa 3 – Specifications & Pricing

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the watch.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2020, August 06
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, August 05
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, August 06
|Body
|Dimensions
|46.2 x 45 x 11.1 mm (1.82 x 1.77 x 0.44 in)
|Weight
|53.8 (45mm), 48.2 g (41mm), 43 g (45mm tt.) (1.90 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass DX), stainless steel frame 316L or titanium frame
|SIM
|eSIM
|MIL-STD-810G compliant*
50m water resistant (IP68)
ECG certified
Blood pressure monitor
Compatible with standard 22mm straps
Rotating bezel
*does not guarantee ruggedness or use in extreme conditions
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|1.4 inches
|Resolution
|360 x 360 pixels (~364 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass DX
|Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Tizen OS 5.5
|Chipset
|Exynos 9110 (10 nm)
|CPU
|Dual-core 1.15 GHz Cortex-A53
|GPU
|Mali-T720
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|4GB 1GB RAM, 8GB 1GB RAM
|eMMC
|Camera
|No
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|No
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer
|Natural language commands and dictation
Samsung Pay
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion 340 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Qi wireless charging
|Misc
|Colors
|Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White
|Models
|SM-R850, SM-R840, SM-R855F, SM-R845F, SM-R855U, SM-R845U
|Price
|$ 94.97 / € 184.89
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
