Fitbit Versa 3 – Specifications & Pricing

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the watch.

Released 2020, August 06

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

Launch Announced 2020, August 05 Status Available. Released 2020, August 06

Body Dimensions 46.2 x 45 x 11.1 mm (1.82 x 1.77 x 0.44 in) Weight 53.8 (45mm), 48.2 g (41mm), 43 g (45mm tt.) (1.90 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass DX), stainless steel frame 316L or titanium frame SIM eSIM MIL-STD-810G compliant*

50m water resistant (IP68)

ECG certified

Blood pressure monitor

Compatible with standard 22mm straps

Rotating bezel

*does not guarantee ruggedness or use in extreme conditions

Display Type Super AMOLED Size 1.4 inches Resolution 360 x 360 pixels (~364 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass DX Always-on display

Platform OS Tizen OS 5.5 Chipset Exynos 9110 (10 nm) CPU Dual-core 1.15 GHz Cortex-A53 GPU Mali-T720

Memory Card slot No Internal 4GB 1GB RAM, 8GB 1GB RAM eMMC

Camera No

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes Radio No USB No

Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer Natural language commands and dictation

Samsung Pay

Battery Type Li-Ion 340 mAh, non-removable Charging Qi wireless charging

Misc Colors Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White Models SM-R850, SM-R840, SM-R855F, SM-R845F, SM-R855U, SM-R845U Price $ 94.97 / € 184.89

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.