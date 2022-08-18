Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 – Specifications & Pricing

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the watch.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2021, August 27

Network Technology GSM / HSPA / LTE 2G bands GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G bands HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G bands 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20 Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE

Launch Announced 2021, August 11 Status Available. Released 2021, August 27

Body Dimensions 44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8 mm (1.75 x 1.70 x 0.39 in) Weight 30.3 g (44mm), 25.9 g (40mm) (1.06 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass DX+), aluminum frame SIM eSIM MIL-STD-810G compliant*

50m water resistant (IP68)

Compatible with standard 20mm straps

ECG certified

Blood pressure monitor

*does not guarantee ruggedness or use in extreme conditions

Display Type Super AMOLED Size 1.4 inches Resolution 450 x 450 pixels (~321 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ Always-on display

Platform OS Android Wear OS, One UI Watch 3 Chipset Exynos W920 (5 nm) CPU Dual-core 1.18 GHz Cortex-A55 GPU Mali-G68

Memory Card slot No Internal 16GB 1.5GB RAM

Camera No

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes Radio No USB No

Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer Natural language commands and dictation

Samsung Pay

Battery Type Li-Ion 361 mAh, non-removable Charging Qi wireless charging

Misc Colors Black, Pink Gold, Silver, Green, Thom Browne Edition, Bespoke Edition, PXG Golf Edition Models SM-R860, SM-R870 Price $ 138.00 / € 129.49

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.