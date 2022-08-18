Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 – Specifications & Pricing

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the watch.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2021, August 27
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, August 11
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, August 27
|Body
|Dimensions
|44.4 x 43.3 x 9.8 mm (1.75 x 1.70 x 0.39 in)
|Weight
|30.3 g (44mm), 25.9 g (40mm) (1.06 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass DX+), aluminum frame
|SIM
|eSIM
|MIL-STD-810G compliant*
50m water resistant (IP68)
Compatible with standard 20mm straps
ECG certified
Blood pressure monitor
*does not guarantee ruggedness or use in extreme conditions
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|1.4 inches
|Resolution
|450 x 450 pixels (~321 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass DX+
|Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Android Wear OS, One UI Watch 3
|Chipset
|Exynos W920 (5 nm)
|CPU
|Dual-core 1.18 GHz Cortex-A55
|GPU
|Mali-G68
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|16GB 1.5GB RAM
|Camera
|No
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|No
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, heart rate, barometer
|Natural language commands and dictation
Samsung Pay
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion 361 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Qi wireless charging
|Misc
|Colors
|Black, Pink Gold, Silver, Green, Thom Browne Edition, Bespoke Edition, PXG Golf Edition
|Models
|SM-R860, SM-R870
|Price
|$ 138.00 / € 129.49
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
