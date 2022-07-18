Best Oppo Phones In 2022 - TechnoChops

Are you trying to decide which of the top Oppo Phone in the market is ideal for you? We enlisted some of the top choices for you, whether you’re searching for a smartphone with the newest technology and a quick operating system, one of the best camera phones on the market, or even something more wallet-friendly.

Since its founding in 2004, Oppo has produced cutting-edge smartphones, including the world’s first rotating smartphone, introduced in 2013 with the N series. Oppo shares a holding company with OnePlus and Realme, highly regarded by value-conscious smartphone and technology consumers. Oppo primarily works in China, but it is a bitter competitor.

One of India’s most well-known smartphone manufacturers is Oppo, and the firm launched several handsets in 2022. The company has released a range of devices, from the budget-friendly Oppo K10 to the high-end Oppo Find X5 Pro. Here you will find the list of some best Oppo phones in 2022.

Why Choose Oppo?

With its unique smartphone innovations, Oppo is at the forefront of the industry’s ongoing evolution of smartphones. The commitment of Oppo to producing phones with cutting-edge features has kept it one step ahead of its Opponents. Oppo always focuses on its primary vision, which is:

Oppo produces smartphones with unique technology and excellent design thanks to its continuous passion for innovation. Oppo thinks it can continue to be the industry leader, as it has been, by providing users with cutting-edge advancements and many new industry-first features.

Another area where Oppo has demonstrated its continued loyalty is providing customer satisfaction by offering its consumers the best customer support. Since entering the Indian market. Oppo has shown its dedication to the country’s people by producing smartphone users’ desired cutting-edge features.

Where Does Oppo Stand Among Global Mobile Phone Brands?

However, Oppo stepped into the smartphone industry later than the other companies. Oppo has been successful in establishing its market position. However, Oppo has managed to rank among the top mobile brands globally with its active marketing and promotion combined with high-quality products.

The fourth-ranked mobile brand is Oppo. In 2017, the company was named the official sponsor of India’s cricket team. The corporation in India worked with Bollywood stars as the brand’s ambassadors. A solid supply chain with over 200,000 shops has allowed the company to maintain a significant presence in the country alone. Here is the list of some smartphones counted as Oppo’s best phones in 2022:

· Oppo Find X5

· Oppo Find X5 Pro

· Oppo Find X3 Pro

· Oppo Find X5 Lite

· Oppo Find X3 Neo

· Oppo Find X2 Lite

· Oppo Find X2 Pro

· Oppo Find X2

· Oppo Find X2 Neo

Oppo Find X5:

Specifications

Battery: 4,800mAh

Weight: 196g

OS: Android 12

Screen size: 6.55 inches

Dimensions: 160 x 72.6 x 8.7mm

Resolution: 1080×2400

CPU: Snapdragon 888

Storage: 128GB / 256GB

RAM: 8GB / 12 GB

Rear Camera: 50MP + 13MP + 50MP

Front Camera: 32MP

Oppo Find X5, launched in March 2022, is counted as the best Oppo Phone.

Find X5 offers a premium quality experience at an affordable mid-range pricing.

It seems relatively pricier as it offers quality features for £749 ($891.5, approximately).

Its excellent 6.55-inch Display with a refresh rate of 120Hz gives the phone a more impressive look.

The triple-lens rear camera of Oppo Find X5 enables it to capture great quality pictures even in the low-lighting with better quality.

Although, there is no waterproofing ability in the specification of Find X5.

But its 5G supported speedy performance makes it perform much more remarkably.

Reasons To Buy:

Oppo Find X5 offers a sizable vivid screen, making its Display more beautiful. Rather than the screen, it also gives a durable battery life with which the user can use Find X5 all day. Although it is not guaranteed that the Oppo Find X5’s battery will last for months or years, it has been proven that it performed admirably in the tests subjected to it, which is undoubtedly a bonus.

Reasons to Avoid:

Besides its impressive qualities, Find X5 has some qualities that few mobile users could avoid. Its slightly higher price range and no waterproofing can be listed in those qualities. The Oppo Find X5 is less expensive than top-tier handsets, but it will still set you back a sizable amount of money. There may be other places in the market where you can get a better deal.

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Specifications

Battery: 5,000mAh

Weight: 218g

OS: Android 12

Screen size: 6.7 inches

Dimensions: 163.7 x 74 x 8.8mm

Resolution: 1440 x 3216

CPU: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Storage: 256GB / 512GB

RAM: 8GB / 12 GB

Rear Camera: 50MP + 13MP + 50MP

Front Camera: 32MP

Along with adopting some great features of the Find X5, The Oppo Find X5 Pro also has superb leading camera quality and battery life.

The company has not launched it in the US, due to which Find X5 Pro is not easily available in the United States, but you will find it for £1,049 ($1,248.5, approximately)

Its 80W wired charging offers a super-fast charging capability.

While its 6.7 inches AMOLED Display gives the phone an impressive look with a refresh rate of 120Hz, its primary camera of 50MP lets the user capture a broad vision of 110-degree.

The 13MP telephoto camera enhances the photo quality and makes it quite impressive.

Oppo Find X5 Pro stands as the all-rounder in offering a speedy performance.

Oppo Find X5 Pro has a better battery life than the Find X5.

Reasons To Buy

Find X5 Pro does have some quality features, but the best is its fantastic primary camera and fast charging ability. It could inspire the buyer to buy it. The Find X5 Pro can be modified in many ways to meet needs because of the extensive selection of personalization options available to you. The improvements to the Always-On Display could be your favorite one.

Reasons To Avoid

Unlike the other phones by Oppo, the Find X5 Pro offers only 2x optical zoom capability. While its software also gives some bug issues frequently. These qualities of the FindX5 Pro make it unable to be the perfect one. Moreover, the Oppo Find X5 Pro camera can be a bit unsatisfactory if you prefer to take close-up photos of far-off objects.

Oppo Find X3 Pro

Specifications

Battery: 4,500mAh

Weight: 193g

OS: Android 11

Screen size: 6.7 inches

Dimensions: 163.6 x 74 x 8.3mm

Resolution: 1440 x 3216

CPU: Snapdragon 888

Storage: 256GB

RAM: 8GB / 12GB

Rear Camera: 50MP + 13MP + 50MP + 3MP

Front Camera: 32MP

Oppo Find X3 Pro is the second-best Oppo phone among the rest.

Oppo Find X3 Pro is expensive, coming in at a hefty £1,099 / AUS1,699 (approximately $1,500).

The Find X3 Pro has the best camera quality than the previous phones.

However, it has a higher price range in the market and does not have a periscope camera like its predecessors.

But its bold and powerful quality camera makes it able to stand out from the crowd.

Like a few of the other best Oppo phones, it also has a widescreen display of 6.7 inches with a quality resolution of 1440 x 3216.

Reasons to Buy

Being the second best Oppo phone, the Find X3 Pro has several great qualities, but its powerful camera and impressive display screen give the phone an exciting look. This phone is best for those for whom price is no more an objection.

Reasons to Avoid

First, the affordable price range of the Find X3 Pro is higher than the other phones by Oppo, which could prevent the buyer from buying it. Furthermore, the design framework has a downgrade, unlike its predecessors.

Oppo Find X5 Lite

Specifications

Battery: 4,500mAh

Weight: 173g

OS: Android 11

Screen size: 6.43 inches

Dimension: 73.2 x 160.6 x 7.8mm

Resolution: 1080 x 2400

CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 900

Storage: 256GB

RAM: 8GB

Rear Camera: 64MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 32MP

In Oppo Find X5 Lite, you can avail of decent features like a 6.43 inches finest AMOLED display screen.

You can get All these features at an affordable price of $499

Its fine screen gives a smooth quality image with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

Like the previous Oppo phones, it also has a strong battery quality but with better lasting durability, allowing the user to use it throughout the day.

Its 900 Dimensity MediaTek Chipset allows it to perform exceptionally all day long.

Furthermore, its weight is comparatively lighter than Find X3 Pro and models.

Reasons To Buy:

Undoubtedly, The Find X5 Lite is easy to handle with its lighter weight and slim-designed body. Furthermore, its powerful primary camera that gives quality images and its 4,500mAh battery with a fast charging capability make it counted as Oppo’s best phone. Rather than the physical qualities, the Find X5 Lite offers a lower price range as compared to the Find X5 Pro.

Reasons To Avoid

However, its premium quality camera and the sizzling designed body give the phone an impressive look but aside from these qualities, Find X5 Lite’s Mono Speaker gets harsh at higher volume. Moreover, Low-quality haptics, or the vibration motor effect of the phone, make the impact worse. Along with these disappointing features, it also has a shaky effect in its 4k resolution videos. The phone doesn’t offer quality features according to its price.

Oppo Find X3 Neo

Specifications

Battery: 4,500mAh

Weight: 184g

OS: Android 11

Screen size: 6.55 inches

Dimensions: 160 x 72.5 x 8mm

Resolution: 1080 x 2400

CPU: Snapdragon 865 5G

Storage: 128 / 256 GB

RAM: 12GB

Rear Camera: 50MP + 13MP + 16MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 32MP

The Oppo Find X3 Neo has many appealing features at different levels at a retail price of up to £699 ($831.8, approximately).

Oppo’s this phone has an excellent value for what it offers.

With its HDR10+ supported feature, the online streaming performance becomes excellent.

Find X3 has a quality camera performance with its 13MP telephoto camera enhanced by its 16MP ultra-wide and 50MP primary camera.

Its powerful camera enables the phone to capture photos in low light, which look great on its 6.55 inches fine widescreen.

Reasons to Buy

The phone’s design, which includes a stunning screen, and a quad-lens rear camera, are unquestionably its highlight. Even though the camera is a slight step down from the Pro model, it can still take some fantastic pictures and videos for you.

While the battery life of this phone is exceptionally great, it lasts longer than the industry average – and the 65W charging is much appreciated.

Reasons to Avoid

The Neo model’s lack of dust- and waterproofing is one of Oppo’s cost-cutting measures, and many users are sure to find this crucial. The ColorOS software that Oppo adds on top of Android is not incredibly faulty, but users much appreciate the uncluttered and bloat-free feel of the native software.

Oppo Find X2 Lite

Specifications

Battery: 4,065mAh

Weight: 180g

OS: Android 10

Screen size: 6.4 inches

Dimensions: 160.3 x 74.3 x 8mm

Resolution: 1080 x 2400

CPU: Snapdragon 765G

Storage: 128 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Rear Camera: 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 32MP

When searching for a 5G supported phone, Oppo Find X2 Lite stands as a good and affordable choice at a feasible retail price of $433.36

It offers a fine 6.4 inches screen and a decent performance chipset at this price.

Its 48MP primary camera enables you to capture quality pictures.

Moreover, its 32MP f/2.0 selfie camera can also click high-resolution photos with stunning natural effects.

While playing games, it becomes clear that the phone is reasonably convincing for its cost.

Reasons to Buy

The Oppo Find X2 Lite is a 5G phone for those who don’t want high-end specifications; it lacks the best chipset, quality build, and camera setup, but it’s affordable pricing, user-friendly OS, and excellent OS hand-feel make it a practical choice. It’s a phone worth thinking about if you’re searching for an inexpensive 5G phone.

Reasons to Avoid

If you search for a phone that always stays cool, you need to search elsewhere because the Find X2 Lite is sensitive to heat. The Oppo Find X2 Lite screen is limited to a 60 Hz display, unlike its competitors, OnePlus and Motorola, which have 90 Hz screens.

Oppo Find X2 Pro

Specifications

Battery: 4,260mAh

Weight: 200/217g

OS: Android 10

Screen size: 6.7-inch

Dimension: 165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8/9.5mm

Resolution: 1440 x 3168

CPU: Snapdragon 865

Storage: 256/512GB

RAM: 12GB

Rear Camera: 48MP, 13MP, 48MP

Front Camera: 32MP

The Oppo Find X2 Pro is the best Oppo phone with a top-notch camera array, software, processor, and quality display at a retail price of $815 to $997.

Although, it is a little bit pricey for what it offers.

Find X2 Pro appears to have maximized practically all of the features of its new version, from the technology of the camera to the appealing Display build.

Its Snapdragon 865 Processor, which is teamed up with 12GB RAM, gives a top-tier processing speed and performance.

However, the Oppo Find X2 Pro’s rapid charging speed makes up for its endurance limitations.

Moreover, the Oppo Find X2 Pro’s camera specifications are lower than some high-end competitors.

Reasons to Buy

The Oppo Find X2 Pro has one of the best-looking screens in the market, making it ideal for social media scrolling, gaming, and online streaming. The Oppo Find X2 Pro charges faster than any other phone, running from zero to complete in under 30 minutes. With the Find X2 Pro, Oppo has increased its VOOC technology. The Oppo Find X2 Pro’s camera and software work together to produce excellent photos, and the video mode also plays a more significant role.

Reasons to Avoid

Even with foldable phones, the Oppo Find X2 Pro is one of the most expensive ones available, so it is undoubtedly not intended for those on a tight budget. Although the users are not excessively dissatisfied with the phone’s battery life, it can still not be used continuously for several hours a day, so if you want a phone that will last longer, you have to find another one.

Oppo Find X2

Specifications

Battery: 4,200mAh

Weight: 192/209 g.

OS: Android 10

Screen size: 6.7 inches

Dimensions: 164.9 x 74.5 x 8mm

Resolution: 1440 x 3168

CPU: Snapdragon 865

Storage: 128/256 GB

RAM: 8/12 GB

Rear Camera: 48MP, 13MP, 12MP

Front Camera: 32MP

It is a premium phone with a flagship display and lots of processing, storage, and RAM for $865.

The Oppo Find X2’s screen is most likely its best feature.

It’s among the best Oppo phones available at this price.

The screen is impressive, with DCI-P3 and HDR10+ credentials teamed up with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 800-nit brightness, giving you a more fantastic experience.

Although having a large, bright screen and a high refresh rate, the Oppo Find X2’s 4,200mAh battery has enough power to last all day easily.

Reasons to Buy

The Find x2 charges quickly. It just takes 38 minutes to charge from 0 to 100 percent. Suppose it is in your practice to put your phone on charging at night because it takes a longer time to set. With Oppo Find X2, you don’t need to worry about that concern as it has a fast charging capability, so you do not need to wait all night long to charge it fully. Moreover, you’ll experience fantastic gaming on the Oppo Find X2’s fine screen and processing power.

Reasons to Avoid

The Find x2 does not have the Pro’s 5x optical zoom nor the OnePlus 8 Pro’s most recent Sony sensor. In addition, despite being respectable, the camera is not the finest in its class. The Find X2 won’t work for you if you do not prefer a bright, blue hue on your smartphone screen and don’t like blue-light filters and eye-saving screen adjustments.

Oppo Find X2 Neo

Specifications

Battery: 4,025mAh

Weight: 171g

OS: Android 10

Screen size: 6.5-inch

Dimension: 159.4 x 72.4 x 7.7mm

Resolution: 1080 x 2400

CPU: Snapdragon 765G

Storage: 256 GB

RAM: 12 GB

Rear Camera: 48MP +13MP + 8MP + 2MP

Front Camera: 32MP

The Oppo Find X2 Neo features a gorgeous in-hand feel, adaptable cameras, fantastic audio, and a display to brag.

Everything is at a reasonable price of $614 to $665.

The X2 line’s second-to-last device is the Oppo Find x2 Neo. It means that it is a little more refined than the previous model. It performs and looks inferior to its more premium models.

A system-wide dark mode is an excellent feature, especially with an OLED panel.

The Oppo Find X2 Neo has the capacity for a strong performance with its 4,025mAh battery.

Reasons to Buy

The Oppo Find X2 Neo offers a camera system that performs admirably in every circumstance, making it an excellent travel companion. The Find X2 Neo stands out as slim, lightweight, and a blessing for little hands when modern devices get more significant and more difficult to hold when traveling. The built-in quick charger has made the charging quite simple and can last the whole day.

Reasons to Avoid

Although the Oppo Find X2 Neo has a lot of storage and is robust, there are less expensive alternatives with more power. The cameras usually work well, although the iPhone 11 and similar devices still have the best overall quality. Although the bundled ColorOS software is undoubtedly an improvement over previous versions, opinions on it are still divided.

Final Thoughts

Oppo can be considered a giant in this industry in today’s smartphone market. Each and every new phone has some amazing features that a smartphone lover can not resist experiencing.