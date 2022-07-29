Oppo Find X5 Lite - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Oppo Find X5 Lite. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Released 2022, March 24

Launch Announced 2022, February 24 Status Available. Released 2022, March 24

Body Dimensions 160.6 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm (6.32 x 2.88 x 0.31 in) Weight 173 g (6.10 oz) SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HDR), 800 nits (peak) Size 6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Platform OS Android 11, ColorOS 12 Chipset MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G68 MC4

Memory Card slot microSDXC Internal 256GB 8GB RAM UFS 2.2

Main Camera Triple 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.7µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.3, 119˚ (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie camera Single 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide) Features Panorama Video 1080p@30/120fps, gyro-EIS

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 65W, 100% in 31 min (advertised)

Reverse charging

USB Power Delivery

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.