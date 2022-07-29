Oppo Find X5 Lite - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Oppo Find X5 Lite. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2022, March 24
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2022, February 24
|Status
|Available. Released 2022, March 24
|Body
|Dimensions
|160.6 x 73.2 x 7.8 mm (6.32 x 2.88 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|173 g (6.10 oz)
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HDR), 800 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.43 inches, 99.8 cm2 (~84.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~409 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, ColorOS 12
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6877 Dimensity 900 (6 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC
|Internal
|256GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 2.2
|Main Camera
|Triple
|64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.7µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.3, 119˚ (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide)
|Features
|Panorama
|Video
|1080p@30/120fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 65W, 100% in 31 min (advertised)
Reverse charging
USB Power Delivery
|Misc
|Colors
|Starlight Black, Startrails Blue
|Models
|CPH2371
|Price
|$ 385.67 / € 389.00 / £ 373.00
|Tests
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 407040 (v8), 479608 (v9)
GeekBench: 2276 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 20fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Loudspeaker
|-29.4 LUFS (Average)
|Battery life
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
Muhammad Asjad Khan is an author at Technochops with 6 years experience at SEO content writing. Your Go-to-guide to writing exceptionally good content and bringing interesting information to readers.