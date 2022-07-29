Oppo Find X2 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Oppo Find X2 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Released 2020, March 06

Launch Announced 2020, March 06 Status Available. Released 2020, March 06

Body Dimensions 165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8 mm (Ceramic) / 9.5mm (Leather) Weight 217 g (Ceramic) / 200 g (Leather) (7.05 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), ceramic back or leather back, aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Display Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak) Size 6.7 inches, 111.7 cm2 (~90.9% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1440 x 3168 pixels (~513 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Platform OS Android 10, ColorOS 7.1 Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G (7 nm+) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-A77 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A77 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Adreno 650

Memory Card slot No Internal 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.0

Main Camera Triple 48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/1.43″, 1.12µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

13 MP, f/3.0, 129mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, 5x optical zoom, PDAF, OIS

48 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, AF Features Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS; HDR

Selfie camera Single 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm Features Panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Battery Type Li-Po 4260 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 65W, 100% in 38 min (advertised)

SuperVOOC 2.0

USB Power Delivery

