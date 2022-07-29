Oppo Find X2 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Oppo Find X2 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2020, March 06
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 66
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 28, 40, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, March 06
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, March 06
|Body
|Dimensions
|165.2 x 74.4 x 8.8 mm (Ceramic) / 9.5mm (Leather)
|Weight
|217 g (Ceramic) / 200 g (Leather) (7.05 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), ceramic back or leather back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.7 inches, 111.7 cm2 (~90.9% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1440 x 3168 pixels (~513 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, ColorOS 7.1
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G (7 nm+)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-A77 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A77 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.0
|Main Camera
|Triple
|48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/1.43″, 1.12µm, multi-directional PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
13 MP, f/3.0, 129mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, 5x optical zoom, PDAF, OIS
48 MP, f/2.2, 17mm (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, AF
|Features
|Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS; HDR
|Selfie camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
|Features
|Panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4260 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 65W, 100% in 38 min (advertised)
SuperVOOC 2.0
USB Power Delivery
|Misc
|Colors
|Black, Orange, Gray, Green, Lamborghini Edition
|Models
|CPH2025, PDEM30
|Price
|$ 795.00 / € 639.99 / £ 658.00
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 593717 (v8)
GeekBench: 13245 (v4.4), 3269 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 25fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-25.2 LUFS (Very good)
|Battery life
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
Muhammad Asjad Khan is an author at Technochops with 6 years experience at SEO content writing. Your Go-to-guide to writing exceptionally good content and bringing interesting information to readers.