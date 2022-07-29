Oppo Find X3 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Oppo Find X3 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2021, March 19

Launch Announced 2021, March 11 Status Available. Released 2021, March 19

Body Dimensions 163.6 x 74 x 8.3 mm (6.44 x 2.91 x 0.33 in) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, eSIM, dual stand-by) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Display Type LTPO AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, BT.2020, 500 nits (typ), 1300 nits (peak) Size 6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~89.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~525 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Platform OS Android 11, upgradable to Android 12, ColorOS 12 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Adreno 660

Memory Card slot No Internal 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Quad 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS

13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, 2x optical zoom, PDAF

50 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 110˚ (ultrawide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF

3 MP, f/3.0, (microscope), AF, ring flash, 60x magnification Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps; gyro-EIS; HDR, 10‑bit video

Selfie camera Single 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm Features Panorama Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum

Battery Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 65W, 40% in 10 min (advertised)

Fast wireless charging 30W, 100% in 80 min (advertised)

Reverse wireless charging 10W

USB Power Delivery

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.