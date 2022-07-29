Oppo Find X3 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Oppo Find X3 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Released 2021, March 19
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|CDMA 800
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1x
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 66 – International
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 66 – China
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA – International
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA – China
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, March 11
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, March 19
|Body
|Dimensions
|163.6 x 74 x 8.3 mm (6.44 x 2.91 x 0.33 in)
|Weight
|193 g (6.81 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, eSIM, dual stand-by)
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|Display
|Type
|LTPO AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, BT.2020, 500 nits (typ), 1300 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~89.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~525 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, upgradable to Android 12, ColorOS 12
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, 2x optical zoom, PDAF
50 MP, f/2.2, 16mm, 110˚ (ultrawide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF
3 MP, f/3.0, (microscope), AF, ring flash, 60x magnification
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps; gyro-EIS; HDR, 10‑bit video
|Selfie camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
|Features
|Panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 65W, 40% in 10 min (advertised)
Fast wireless charging 30W, 100% in 80 min (advertised)
Reverse wireless charging 10W
USB Power Delivery
|Misc
|Colors
|Gloss Black, Blue, White, Cosmic Mocha, Mars Edition, Photographer Edition
|Models
|CPH2173, PEEM00
|Price
|$ 629.20 / € 781.63 / £ 949.00 / Rp 13,500,000
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 656467 (v8)
GeekBench: 3316 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 33fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-25.4 LUFS (Very good)
|Battery life
