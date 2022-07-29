Oppo Find X5 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Oppo Find X5 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2022, March 14

Launch Announced 2022, February 24 Status Available. Released 2022, March 14

Body Dimensions 163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5 or 8.8 mm Weight 218 g or 195 g (6.88 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), ceramic back or eco leather back, aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, eSIM, dual stand-by) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Display Type LTPO2 AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, BT.2020, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak) Size 6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~89.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~525 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Platform OS Android 12, ColorOS 12.1 Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) – Global

MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (4 nm) – China CPU Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – Global

Octa-core (1×3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – China GPU Adreno 730 – Global

Mali-G710 MC10 – China

Memory Card slot No Internal 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Triple 50 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS (3-axis sensor-shift, 2-axis lens-shift)

13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 2x optical zoom, PDAF

50 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 110˚ (ultrawide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps; gyro-EIS; HDR, 10‑bit video

Selfie camera Single 32 MP, f/2.4, 21mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm Features Panorama Video 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity model has no MariSilicon X image chip, 5-axis OIS and Hasselblad’s color calibration

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 80W, 50% in 12 min (advertised)

Fast wireless charging 50W, 100% in 47 min (advertised)

Reverse wireless charging 10W

USB Power Delivery

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.