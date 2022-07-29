Oppo Find X5 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Oppo Find X5 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Released 2022, March 14
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|CDMA 800
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1x
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 66 – Global
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – China
|5G bands
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 18, 20, 25, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA – Global
|1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 66, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA – China
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2022, February 24
|Status
|Available. Released 2022, March 14
|Body
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 73.9 x 8.5 or 8.8 mm
|Weight
|218 g or 195 g (6.88 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), ceramic back or eco leather back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, eSIM, dual stand-by)
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|Display
|Type
|LTPO2 AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, BT.2020, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.7 inches, 108.4 cm2 (~89.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~525 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Platform
|OS
|Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) – Global
MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (4 nm) – China
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – Global
Octa-core (1×3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) – China
|GPU
|Adreno 730 – Global
Mali-G710 MC10 – China
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS (3-axis sensor-shift, 2-axis lens-shift)
13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 2x optical zoom, PDAF
50 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 110˚ (ultrawide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps; gyro-EIS; HDR, 10‑bit video
|Selfie camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.4, 21mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm
|Features
|Panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
|Oppo Find X5 Pro Dimensity model has no MariSilicon X image chip, 5-axis OIS and Hasselblad’s color calibration
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 80W, 50% in 12 min (advertised)
Fast wireless charging 50W, 100% in 47 min (advertised)
Reverse wireless charging 10W
USB Power Delivery
|Misc
|Colors
|Ceramic Black, Ceramic White, Blue (eco leather)
|Models
|PFEM10, CPH2305, PFFM20
|Price
|$ 987.00 / € 1,017.90 / £ 949.00
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 1012896 (v9)
GeekBench: 3433 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 44fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-24.7 LUFS (Very good)
|Battery life
