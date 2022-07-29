Oppo Find X3 Neo - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Oppo Find X3 Neo. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Released 2021, March 19

Launch Announced 2021, March 11 Status Available. Released 2021, March 19

Body Dimensions 159.9 x 72.5 x 8 mm (6.30 x 2.85 x 0.31 in) Weight 184 g (6.49 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak) Size 6.55 inches, 103.6 cm2 (~89.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~402 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Platform OS Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G (7 nm+) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-A77 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A77 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Adreno 650

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Quad 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS

13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom

16 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Dual LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS, HDR

Selfie camera Single 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm Features Panorama Video 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum

Battery Type Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 65W, 100% in 35 min (advertised)

SuperVOOC 2.0

Reverse charging

