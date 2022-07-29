Oppo Find X3 Neo - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Oppo Find X3 Neo. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2021, March 19
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 26, 20, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, March 11
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, March 19
|Body
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 72.5 x 8 mm (6.30 x 2.85 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|184 g (6.49 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.55 inches, 103.6 cm2 (~89.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~402 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, ColorOS 11.1
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G (7 nm+)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-A77 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A77 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom
16 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide)
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
|Features
|Dual LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS, HDR
|Selfie camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
|Features
|Panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 65W, 100% in 35 min (advertised)
SuperVOOC 2.0
Reverse charging
|Misc
|Colors
|Galactic Silver, Starlight Black
|Models
|CPH2207
|Price
|$ 635.00 / € 449.00 / £ 500.47
