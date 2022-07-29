Oppo Find X2 Lite - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Oppo Find X2 Lite. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Released 2020, May 21
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 28, 40, 78 SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G (1.9 Gbps DL)
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, April 20
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, May 21
|Body
|Dimensions
|160.3 x 74.3 x 8 mm (6.31 x 2.93 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|180 g (6.35 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 430 nits (typ)
|Size
|6.4 inches, 100.4 cm2 (~84.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~408 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, ColorOS 7
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon 765G 5G (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 2.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP B/W, f/2.4, 1/5.0″, 1.75µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS
|Selfie camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4025 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 30W, 50% in 20 min (advertised)
VOOC 4.0
|Misc
|Colors
|Moonlight Black, Pearl White
|Models
|CPH2005
|Price
|$ 433.36 / € 287.27 / £ 160.10
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
