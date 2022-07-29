Oppo Find X2 Neo - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Oppo Find X2 Neo. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2020, May 21

Launch Announced 2020, April 15 Status Available. Released 2020, May 21

Body Dimensions 159.4 x 72.4 x 7.7 mm (6.28 x 2.85 x 0.30 in) Weight 171 g (6.03 oz) Build Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame SIM Nano-SIM

Display Type AMOLED, 90Hz, 500 nits (typ) Size 6.5 inches, 103.5 cm2 (~89.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~402 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Platform OS Android 10, ColorOS 7 Chipset Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon 765G 5G (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver) GPU Adreno 620

Memory Card slot No Internal 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 2.1

Main Camera Quad 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS

13 MP, f/2.4, 53mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom

8 MP, f/2.2, 115˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.2″, 1.4µm

2 MP B/W, f/2.4, 1/5.0″, 1.75µm Features Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS, OIS

Selfie camera Single 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 4025 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 30W, 50% in 20 min (advertised)

VOOC 4.0

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.