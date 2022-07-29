Oppo Find X2 Neo - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Oppo Find X2 Neo. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Released 2020, May 21
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 28, 40, 78 NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G 3.7/1.6 Gbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, April 15
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, May 21
|Body
|Dimensions
|159.4 x 72.4 x 7.7 mm (6.28 x 2.85 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|171 g (6.03 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 90Hz, 500 nits (typ)
|Size
|6.5 inches, 103.5 cm2 (~89.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~402 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, ColorOS 7
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7250 Snapdragon 765G 5G (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 620
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 2.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS
13 MP, f/2.4, 53mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 1.0µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom
8 MP, f/2.2, 115˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.2″, 1.4µm
2 MP B/W, f/2.4, 1/5.0″, 1.75µm
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60fps; gyro-EIS, OIS
|Selfie camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4025 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 30W, 50% in 20 min (advertised)
VOOC 4.0
|Misc
|Colors
|Moonlight Black, Starry Blue
|Models
|CPH2009
|Price
|$ 614.60 / € 379.00 / £ 419.99
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 308231 (v8)
GeekBench: 1815(v5.1)
GFXBench: 18fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Loudspeaker
|-25.2 LUFS (Very good)
|Battery life
