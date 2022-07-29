Oppo Find X5 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Oppo Find X5. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Released 2022, March 14
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|CDMA 800
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1x
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 66 – Global
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 28, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – China
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 18, 20, 26, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 SA/NSA – Global
|1, 2, 3, 5, 8, 20, 28, 38, 41, 66, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA – China
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2022, February 24
|Status
|Available. Released 2022, March 14
|Body
|Dimensions
|160.3 x 72.6 x 8.7 mm (6.31 x 2.86 x 0.34 in)
|Weight
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, eSIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1000 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.55 inches, 103.6 cm2 (~89.0% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~402 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Platform
|OS
|Android 12, ColorOS 12.1
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS
13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 2x optical zoom, PDAF
50 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 110˚ (ultrawide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF
|Features
|Hasselblad Color Calibration, LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps; gyro-EIS; HDR, 10‑bit video
|Selfie camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.4, 25mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm
|Features
|Panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 80W
Fast wireless charging 30W
Reverse wireless charging 10W
USB Power Delivery
|Misc
|Colors
|Black, White, Purple
|Models
|PFFM10, CPH2307
|Price
|$ 989.00 / € 740.94 / £ 699.00
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 810715 (v9)
GeekBench: 3331 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 59fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-26.3 LUFS (Good)
|Battery life
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
