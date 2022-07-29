Oppo Find X5 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Oppo Find X5. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2022, March 14

Launch Announced 2022, February 24 Status Available. Released 2022, March 14

Body Dimensions 160.3 x 72.6 x 8.7 mm (6.31 x 2.86 x 0.34 in) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, eSIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type AMOLED, 1B colors, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1000 nits (peak) Size 6.55 inches, 103.6 cm2 (~89.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~402 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Platform OS Android 12, ColorOS 12.1 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55 GPU Adreno 660

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF, OIS

13 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, 2x optical zoom, PDAF

50 MP, f/2.2, 15mm, 110˚ (ultrawide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, multi-directional PDAF Features Hasselblad Color Calibration, LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps; gyro-EIS; HDR, 10‑bit video

Selfie camera Single 32 MP, f/2.4, 25mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm Features Panorama Video 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, color spectrum

Battery Type Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 80W

Fast wireless charging 30W

Reverse wireless charging 10W

USB Power Delivery

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.