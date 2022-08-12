Upcoming Smartphones In 2023 - TechnoChops

As we live in the technology era, everyone requires a smart mobile phone. We can say that the smartphone has become a necessity in our lives. This is the reason why every mobile brand keeps releasing new, feature-rich smartphone models.

Do you have an interest in knowing the Upcoming Smartphones in 2023? Stop searching, as we have a list of some smartphones that you will be able to get in 2023. So, this blog lets you learn about the new mobile phones, which may be pocket-friendly and will be available next year.

Top Upcoming Smartphone Models In 2023

We have compiled a list of top upcoming smartphone models you can use in 2023. The following body discloses the specifications, pricing, and release date of different models. All of these models are within the reach of all.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will likely be unveiled on January 31, 2022. In terms of price, it can be higher than the Samsung Galaxy S22, which starts at $799. The price of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is $999.99 and the Galaxy S22 Ultra costs $1,199.99. So, the successors to those phones like Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could be priced higher, and the expected is more than $1300.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a perfect blend of functionality and style. This will be a lightweight, sleek and elegant model available in different colors.

Rumors say this new model will have a big 6.8 inches screen with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 Pixels. It is enough for photography lovers to bring out content to life.

Furthermore, the new model will have 12 GB of RAM, enabling users to switch between several apps without any pauses. Its internal storage might be 128 GB which will allow users to store heavy content, like games, videos, songs, and more, without worrying about the low space problem.

In addition, the new model will run on the Android v11 operating system. It will house a 5000 mAh battery that will allow you to enjoy your phone for extended hours for watching films, listening to songs, playing games, and more. This model will be free from the battery drainage problem.

The new model will also enable you to develop and improve your photography skills, as it may feature a single camera setup on the rear. Speculations also reveal that the model will have a 108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP, allowing users to capture some beautiful pictures. The rear camera features Auto Flash, Digital Zoom, Touch to focus, and Face detection. This is also a selfie phone and you can make uninterrupted video calls, as this model is expected to have a front camera of 40 MP.

The new model has various options for connectivity, including WiFi, Bluetooth, Mobile Hotspot, Bluetooth, and 5G supported by the device. Besides, the sensors might include Gyro, Compass, Barometer, Accelerometer, and Proximity.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Although there have not been many leaks of this model, we have heard a few things, like the possibility of a 200MP camera. Samsung previously revealed a 200MP camera. That is an early leak, though, so we would take it with a grain of salt. Recent reports claimed that Samsung is working on a second-generation 200MP sensor to incorporate in the S23 if all goes well. Samsung may not go with the second-generation ISOCELL HP3 and may prefer the older ISOCELL HP1 sensor.

Furthermore, no changes are expected to the telephoto camera on the less expensive variants. Reports reveal the new model will also include a 10MP telephoto camera similar to the S22 and S22 Plus. This does not rule out likely additional modifications to the zoom camera. However, it is unlikely that anything will transform if the resolution sensor remains the same. In addition, the selfie camera may have a 12MP resolution, up from the 10MP of the S22, which would be a small but welcome boost. However, another rumor says that the model will not include an under-display camera.

Moreover, a model with S Pen integration does not make much sense with a quad-curved S23 Ultra screen. If the Galaxy S23 and S23+ acquire Samsung’s 108MP camera sensor, as their predecessors currently do with the same 50MP sensor, their backs would look unique.

The new model may use the same 6th generation OLED display as the S22 Ultra. This technology may feature long-lasting dual-stack OLED panels that ingest 30% less power. However, with the Galaxy S23 and S23+, Samsung could use its low-cost LTPO display technology, which can offer a variable refresh rate of 10Hz-120 Hz instead of the 48Hz-120Hz range of its predecessors, saving battery consumption when not needed.

Samsung may use a MediaTek processor in the Samsung Galaxy S23. This would be a significant departure from previous models, which have always featured Snapdragon or Exynos CPUs, often both, with various areas receiving different manufacturers.

Samsung would use Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets across the board, instead of Exynos, in some countries. This way, the company can focus its chip manufacturing efforts on designing a new proprietary chipset for use in a future Galaxy S model.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 includes a 3,700mAh battery, which is not huge given its relatively small 6.1-inch display. The Galaxy S22 Plus and S22 Ultra do better, with capacities of 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh, respectively, though even those capacities are disappointing. So, with the Samsung Galaxy S23, we expect to see heavy batteries.

Huawei P60 Pro Plus

The Huawei P60 Pro Plus is another upcoming model by Huawei, and its price could be high. The model will cost around $1300. It is expected that the model will be in the market in December 2022 or January 2023.

Regarding its display, rumors say the new model will have the Super AMOLED capacitive touch screen display with a resolution of 1440 X 3440 pixels. With a 6.9-inch display, the new model will offer a refresh rate of 90 Hz, which is enough to run the phone without any interruption.

This new model will also feature some interesting camera features. One of the strengths of this model will be five rear cameras: The first and main camera of the model is 200 MP with an f/2.9 aperture. The second one is 24MP with a 10X optical zoom. The third one is a 16 MP f/2.4 aperture. The fourth one, an ultra-wide camera, is 64MP with an f/1.8 aperture. Finally, the fifth one gives pictures their depth. So, you can produce stunning photos using the combination of these cameras. A depth sensor is included in the dual front cameras of 64 MP. These cameras will also enable you to take up to 4K video with a 90fps frame rate. These features will make the camera performance outstanding.

The new model will come with a non-removable 7290mAh battery, which is indeed a strong aspect of this model. This feature will enable mobile users to use the phone throughout the day or two. Besides, other strengths of the model include 65W fast charging and fast wireless charging.

Reports reveal that Samsung will use the latest Android 12 operating system in this model, which is the most interesting aspect. And what will make the model more stunning is the Octa-core CPU and the Mali-G76 MP16 GPU. So, the model will be suitable for playing heavy games without any fear of lag.

The model’s 1TB internal storage means you will not have to worry about running out of space. So, this storage capacity is enough, no matter how much you store in the phone. This will be a phone with fast performance, as the RAM varies from 12 to 16 GB.

In addition to the dual SIM slot, the connectivity options are numerous which will ensure the utmost convenience for its users. You will find Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPRS, and 5G connectivity.

Huawei P60 Pro

The Huawei P60 Pro is the forthcoming flagship gadget of Huawei. This model is supposed to be the next innovative smartphone model of the P series with attractive specs and features. A few months ago, Huawei was busy launching P50 Pro and P50 models, which are exclusive models with renovated structures and internal programs. Simultaneously, the tech giant is also about to launch its Huawei Mate 50 series soon. So, we can expect that the P60 Pro would be launched at the end of 2022 or the start of 2023, with an expected price of $700.

This new model will be available in a range of colors with other physical features, including lightweight, sleek, and a curved-edge screen display. According to Huawei, its 6.58-inch display with a resolution of 1200 x 2640 pixels will bring content to life. With 209 grams weight, the model’s dimensions would be 158.2 mm x 72.6 mm x 9 mm.

It will have a lens structure that may remind its users about the Huawei Nova 8 and 9 models. Featuring a quad-camera base including LED flash and a color sensor, the new model will serve its users through a massive camera framework at the rear.

Furthermore, the new model will consist of a 50MP wide, 12MP periscope telephoto, and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. Inside the notch of the display has a 13 MP selfie camera, which is sufficient for all practical purposes.

You will find RAM and ROM with two (8,12GB/128/256/512GB) variants in the model. On the other hand, Huawei may equip this model to support up to microSDXC on using a fanatical slot. And the fast charging aspect of this model is plus due to its 4500mAH or 5000mAh battery. This battery capacity will let users use the phone for an extended time without having to worry about the problem of battery drainage while using it for entertainment or other purposes.

The flagship smartphone will run with HarmonyOS 2.0 and a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 4G (5nm) chipset will power it.

Xiaomi 13 And Xiaomi 13 Pro

The Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro will be the next flagships of Huawei and those that will compete. The expected date for the release of Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro is 27 October 2022 at the price of $899 and $1,152 respectively.

There are no official details about the features of both models yet. However, it is possible to deduce some basic details due to what we already got with the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro.

Huawei could renew the design of these high-end models, but more at the back than the front side. This is because their screens would hardly have frames. These models would have curves on the sides with holes for the selfie camera. So, they would give the same premium look to each model.

You will find smooth backs at the rear that will surely opt for triple camera modules. However, the most extraordinary aspect and the only thing we can foresee about this is the large main camera sensor. We have seen that the previous models, Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, have big size cameras.

The Xiaomi 13 would have approximately 6.2 or 6.3 inches screen display. It is expected to continue with the same line already marked by its predecessor and be a full-fledged compact phone. The company would integrate the AMOLED technology into the model with a FullHD + resolution of 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. The other thing is that its screen will have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and compatibility with HDR10 + and Dolby Vision.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro would also have a larger and more advanced screen, as expected. The screen size would be 6.7 or 6.8 inches, while its resolution would be QuadHD + 3,240 x 1,440 pixels. Furthermore, the panel technology would be LTPO-type AMOLED, so its 120 Hz refresh rate would be variable. In addition to this, other features of the screen would be HDR10 + compatibility and Dolby Vision.

Both models would have the same processor chipset. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will be the one chosen to give them power. It means Qualcomm would also advance the presentation and launch of these models since it used to do it in December. Together, the two would have 8/12 GB LPDDR5-type RAM, while the internal storage space of the Xiaomi 13 could be 128 and 256 GB, or only 128 GB. The 13 Pro, on the other hand, would be 256 GB, although it is also possible that it has up to 512 GB of ROM. Of course, none would have support for internal memory expansion through a microSD card.

The photographic system of both models is only open to speculation, at least for now, although the chances that they have a 50MP main sensor are high. For the rest, the Xiaomi 13 has a camera system with a wide angle and a telephoto lens, enabling users to take macro photos. On the other hand, the Xiaomi 13 Pro would have the main lens with a telephoto periscope, a wide angle, and a 3D TOF sensor for more precise field measurements. Besides, both would have video recording in 8K resolution at 24 fps and camera sensors of no less than 20MP on the front side.

The battery of the Xiaomi 13 would be 4,500Mah or 4,800mAh, while Xiaomi 13 Pro would have a 4,800mAH or 5,000mAh battery. Added to this, the fast charging speed of both models could continue to be 67W, although this, only in the 13 Pro case, could jump to 120W, with which said mobile would be charged in about 15 minutes. Both would also feature wireless charging and reverse wireless charging, along with a typical USB type C input.

The operating system would be Android 13 with which both models will reach the market. The tech giant could also introduce these models with MIUI 14, although Xiaomi has revealed little or nothing about this. Other connectivity features are similar to other models, including 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS with A-GPS, NFC, stereo speakers, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and more. However, both would lack a 3.5mm headphone jack, although this is no longer a surprising aspect for users.

Samsung Galaxy A74 5G

Samsung may announce this flagship in August 2022 in some countries, but some technical issues or updates may cause delays. The price of this upcoming model could be around $500 or more.

This new model by the tech giant has a 160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm size and a weight of 175 grams. So, this size is ideal for carrying without worry. With black and gold colors, the model will work with dual 4G TD-LTE SIM bands.

The model will have Super AMOLED technology with a screen size of 6.9 inches and a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels. You will also find Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Regarding audio, the model has a speaker and a 3.5mm jack, enabling you to plug in headphones or earphones for added privacy and enjoyment.

The company revealed they will use the Android OS v.12 operating system in this model. The reason may be that this operating system is automatically upgraded to Android 13. The chipset will be Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G. So, the phone will have the capabilities of processing three camera streams simultaneously. It will also enable users to handle three 4K HDR video streams and can capture three photos at 28 MP simultaneously and 120 photos at 12MP in 1 sec.

With RAM of 8 and 10 GB, the model will have good speed and fluidity. As for storage, this model offers you two capacities, 128GB and 256GB, which are enough to store files, apps, and games. Users can also add an external memory card of up to 1TB.

The model will have four rear cameras. The first one will have the 64MP with a PDAF system and an f/1.7 aperture. The second one has 24MP for a Macro system and an f/2.4 lens. A large 16MP sensor and a 5MP depth sensor will add some strengths to it.

A non-removable 6690 mAh battery in this phone will last you longer. Once you fully charge the phone, you can use it for up to 38 hours. With 33W power, this phone will let you enjoy ultra-fast charging. As usual, USB Type-C 2.0 will be the charging port.

In addition to having dual-band 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi technology, Samsung will also take advantage of Wi-Fi Direct and hotspot for this model, enabling users to share the connection with others. Besides, it will have Bluetooth 5.0 with A2DP, LE, and APTX technologies.

Final Words On Buying Smartphone In 2023

Now, we have some great options to choose from at different prices due to the enormous amount of stiff competition. To help you find the upcoming smartphone models in 2023, we have rounded up the forthcoming latest smart mobiles. In this blog, we thoroughly reviewed some models of the tech giants, from physical appearance to storage, and from camera performance to batteries. We always strive to update our readers about new arrivals so that the best phone and technology recommendations are always represented through our platform.