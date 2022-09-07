Xiaomi 13 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Xiaomi 13 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Summary Of Specifications & Pricing Xiaomi 13 Pro

Specification Brand Xiaomi Display 6.73 inches (17.09 cm) Operating System Android v12 Rear Camera 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Front Camera ‎32 MP Processor Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz

Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Screen Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels Pixel Density 512 PPI Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1 RAM 8 GB Internal Memory 128 GB Battery 5000 mAh Li-Polymer Colors Black, Green, Blue, Pink Launch Date 2023 (Expected) Price In India 38,115.00(Expected)

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.