Xiaomi 13 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Xiaomi 13 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
|Specification
|Brand
|Xiaomi
|Display
|6.73 inches (17.09 cm)
|Operating System
|Android v12
|Rear Camera
|50MP + 50MP + 50MP
|Front Camera
|32 MP
|Processor
|Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz
Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Screen Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels
|Pixel Density
|512 PPI
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen1
|RAM
|8 GB
|Internal Memory
|128 GB
|Battery
|5000 mAh Li-Polymer
|Colors
|Black, Green, Blue, Pink
|Launch Date
|2023 (Expected)
|Price In India
|38,115.00(Expected)
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
