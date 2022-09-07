Huawei P60 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Huawei P60 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
|Specification
|Brand
|Huawei
|Display
|6.58 inches
|Operating System
|Android v11
|Rear Camera
|50MP + 12MP + 40MP + TOF 3D
|Front Camera
|32 MP
|Processor
|Hi-Silicon Kirin 990 5G
|Screen Resolution
|1200 x 2640 Pixels
|Camera Features
|Auto Flash
Digital Zoom
Touch To Focus
Face Detection
|Chipset
|Hi-Silicon Kirin 990 5G (7 nm+)
|RAM
|8 GB
|Internal Memory
|256 GB
|Battery
|4500 mAh Li-Polymer
|USB Connectivity
|Mass storage device, USB charging
|Launch Date
|December 2022 (Expected)
|Price In India
|54,360.00(Expected)
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
