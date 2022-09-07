Huawei P60 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Huawei P60 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Summary Of Specifications & Pricing Huawei P60 Pro

Specification Brand Huawei Display 6.58 inches Operating System Android v11 Rear Camera 50MP + 12MP + 40MP + TOF 3D Front Camera ‎32 MP Processor Hi-Silicon Kirin 990 5G Screen Resolution 1200 x 2640 Pixels Camera Features Auto Flash

Digital Zoom

Touch To Focus

Face Detection Chipset Hi-Silicon Kirin 990 5G (7 nm+) RAM 8 GB Internal Memory 256 GB Battery 4500 mAh Li-Polymer USB Connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging Launch Date December 2022 (Expected) Price In India 54,360.00(Expected)

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.