Huawei P60 Pro Plus - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Huawei P60 Pro Plus specifications and pricing.
|Specification
|Brand
|Huawei
|Display
|6.58 inches
|Operating System
|Android 12
|Rear Camera
|50MP + 8MP + 8MP + 40MP
|Front Camera
|32 MP
|Type
|OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors
|Screen Resolution
|1200 x 2640 Pixels
|Features
|Leica optics, LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G
|RAM
|8 GB
|Internal Memory
|256GB / 512GB
|Battery
|5000 mAh Li-Polymer
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Launch Date
|2023 (Expected)
|Price In India
|Coming Soon
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
