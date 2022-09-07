Huawei P60 Pro Plus - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Huawei P60 Pro Plus. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Summary Of Specifications & Pricing Huawei P60 Pro Plus

Specification Brand Huawei Display 6.58 inches Operating System Android 12 Rear Camera 50MP + 8MP + 8MP + 40MP Front Camera ‎32 MP Type OLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors Screen Resolution 1200 x 2640 Pixels Features Leica optics, LED flash, panorama, HDR Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G RAM 8 GB Internal Memory 256GB / 512GB Battery 5000 mAh Li-Polymer GPU Adreno 660 Launch Date 2023 (Expected) Price In India Coming Soon

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.