Samsung Galaxy S23 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy S23. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
|
BASIC INFO
|
Brand
|
Samsung
|
Model
|
Galaxy S23
|
Status
|
Coming soon
|
Release Date
|
2022, December
|
BODY
|
Dimensions
|
163.2 x 77.9 x 8.9mm
|
Weight
|
–
|
Colors
|
Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink
|
Material
|
Glass front (Gorilla Glass 6), glass back (Gorilla Glass 6), aluminum frame
|
SIMs
|
Single SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM and/or eSIM, dual stand-by)
|
Water/Dust
|
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|
DISPLAY
|
Size
|
6.8 inches
|
Type
|
Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)
|
Resolutions
|
1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio
|
PPI
|
511 ppi density
|
Multi touch
|
Yes
|
Protection
|
Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|
NETWORKS
|
2G
|
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
|
3G
|
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|
4G
|
LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|
5G
|
SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|
Speed
|
HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps / 5G
|
GPRS
|
Yes
|
EDGE
|
Yes
|
CAMERA
|
Rear Quad
|
108 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
|
Features
|
LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
|
Videos
|
8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS
|
Front Dual
|
40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.7µm, PDAF
|
HARDWARE
|
OS
|
Android 12
|
Chipset
|
Exynos 2200 (4nm) – Global
|
CPU
|
Octa-core (2×2.73 GHz Mongoose M5 & 2×2.60 GHz Cortex-A76 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) – Global
|
GPU
|
Mali-G77 MP11 – Global
|
RAM
|
12GB / 16GB
|
Storage
|
256GB / 512GB
|
Card Slot
|
microSD, up to 1 TB (uses shared SIM slot) – dual SIM model only
|
BATTERY
|
Type
|
Li-Po
|
Capacity
|
5000mAh
|
Removable
|
Non-Removable
|
Talk Time
|
N/A
|
Stand By
|
N/A
|
Charging
|
Fast charging 120W
|
COMMONS
|
Sound
|
3.5mm Audio Jeck
|
Sensors
|
Fingerprint (under display), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, heart rate, SpO2, ANT+, Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)
|
Bluetooth
|
5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX
|
GPS
|
Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|
USB
|
3.2, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
|
Wi Fi
|
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|
NFC
|
Yes
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
Muhammad Asjad Khan is an author at Technochops with 6 years experience at SEO content writing. Your Go-to-guide to writing exceptionally good content and bringing interesting information to readers.