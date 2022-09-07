Xiaomi 13 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Xiaomi 13. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU 3.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video Front 32 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Photo /video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery charging

