Xiaomi 13 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Xiaomi 13. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|3.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Memory
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP main sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video
|Front
|32 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
