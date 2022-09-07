Samsung Galaxy A74 5G - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy A74 5G. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Summary Of Specifications & Pricing Samsung Galaxy A74 5G

Specification Brand Samsung Display 6.7 inches (17.01 cm) Operating System Android v11 Rear Camera 64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP Front Camera ‎32 MP Processor Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold &

6×1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver) Screen Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels Pixel Density 393 PPI Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G RAM 8 GB Internal Memory 128 GB Battery 5000 mAh Li-Polymer Colors Black Launch Date 2023 (Expected) Price In India 29,356.00(Expected)

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.