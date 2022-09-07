Samsung Galaxy A74 5G - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy A74 5G. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
|Specification
|Brand
|Samsung
|Display
|6.7 inches (17.01 cm)
|Operating System
|Android v11
|Rear Camera
|64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP
|Front Camera
|32 MP
|Processor
|Octa-core (2×2.0 GHz Kryo 460 Gold &
6×1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
|Screen Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels
|Pixel Density
|393 PPI
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|RAM
|8 GB
|Internal Memory
|128 GB
|Battery
|5000 mAh Li-Polymer
|Colors
|Black
|Launch Date
|2023 (Expected)
|Price In India
|29,356.00(Expected)
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
