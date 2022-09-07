Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Summary Of Specifications & Pricing Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Specification Brand Samsung Display 6.8 inches (17.27 cm) Operating System Android v11 Rear Camera 108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP

+ 12 MP + 0.3 MP Front Camera ‎40 MP Colors Phantom Black, Phantom Silver Screen Resolution 1440 x 3200 Pixels Pixel Density 511 PPI Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 RAM 12 GB Internal Memory 128 GB Battery 5000 mAh Li-Polymer Loudspeaker Yes Audio Jack 3.5 MM Launch Date December 2022 (Expected) Price In India 94,999(Expected)

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.