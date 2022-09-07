Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
|Specification
|Brand
|Samsung
|Display
|6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
|Operating System
|Android v11
|Rear Camera
|108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP
+ 12 MP + 0.3 MP
|Front Camera
|40 MP
|Colors
|Phantom Black, Phantom Silver
|Screen Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels
|Pixel Density
|511 PPI
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 875
|RAM
|12 GB
|Internal Memory
|128 GB
|Battery
|5000 mAh Li-Polymer
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|Audio Jack
|3.5 MM
|Launch Date
|December 2022 (Expected)
|Price In India
|94,999(Expected)
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
