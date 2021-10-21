Discord is a fantastic way to communicate with your gaming friends for free via voice and text chat, but there may be situations when someone says something in the conversation that is against the rules. You may choose to report the person directly to Discord for disciplinary action, depending on the severity of the message. Nevertheless, it is not as straightforward as it may look at first.

Users who publish abusive or inappropriate content on Discord can be reported using the platform’s Report feature. To maintain the sanctity of these platforms, all social media sites, including Discord, have made it a common practice to report members.

While reporting a person is a simple process, it may be difficult for non-technical users. As a result, in this article, we’ll go through several simple ways to report Discord users on a desktop or mobile device.

Improve the Environment of your Discord

You must react when someone is toxic or even cruel in an atmosphere where you should make friends and have fun. Reporting a problematic person on Discord is not only beneficial to you but may help improve the experience of everyone else on the platform.

Why should anybody deal with nasty comments or online attitudes? In actual life, you wouldn’t be able to deal with such things, thus harassment is not necessary in the virtual world.

How Can You Report a Discord User from your iPhone?

On iPhones and other iOS devices like iPads, reporting a person is an easy process when compared to PC, where unique ID codes must be entered then the complaint procedure is easier.

Fortunately, iPhones make it easy for people to report on Discord. However, because the procedure is so fast, you must not report any unfair message. You should confirm that the particular user violates Discord regulations.

Using the iPhone App to Report Someone on Discord:

Step 1: Find the message you’d like to report and keep your finger on the message’s top.

Step 2: Choose “Report” on the underside of the screen.

When the preceding technique for reporting Discord users fails, turn on Developer Mode and use the user’s ID and message ID for reporting them.

Use IDs on your iPhone to report someone on Discord:

Step 1: from the iPhone, launch the Discord application and select “Settings” from the drop-down menu (gear icon). It’ll take you to the users setting-bar and you may also get this menu on the side from your profile image selecting your profile photo.

Step 2: Choose “Appearance” from the drop-down menu then click “Advanced and set the “Developer Mode” then select “ON” mood.

Step 3: Get the two IDs you’ll need to report the user, for acquiring the user’s ID, go to their profile, press the three-dot symbol on the top right side then select Copy ID from the drop-down menu. Find the message you wish to report, press, and hold then select the Copy Message link of the message IDs.

Note: Remember to save the initial ID in any place so you can be able to copy it afterward. If you don’t paste the second ID someplace beforehand, it will replace the first. On your iPhone, you can use the Notes icon.

Step 4: After collecting the IDs, proceed and report to the Discord Trust and Safety Center to be evaluated. In the Description box, give the copy ID and a brief description of the issue.

How to Report Discord user from an Android App?

It operates similarly to iOS to report someone on the Android app.

Step 1: Start your phone with the Discord App and open the configuration to reach a menu, press your “Profile photo” or “Profile Settings.”

Step 2: Click the “App Settings” tab to access it after scrolling to locate it and select “Behavior” from the new screen.

Step 3: Toggle “Developer Mode” to the “ON” position under “Chat Behavior.” Locate the message you’d want to report and its author once you’ve enabled “Developer Mode.” To access the profile and copy their IDs, tap the “user’s picture.”

Step 4: Choose “Share” after tapping and holding the message and press “Copy to clipboard”. Then, under the “Trust and Safety Center” menu, paste the User ID and Message-ID into the description box, then explain your problem. The Discord management will respond to your report as soon as possible after you submit it.

Report a Discord User on Windows App

Do you have installed the Discord app on your desktop computer? For the Windows app, here’s how to report a user.

You are now ready to inform the Trust & Security team about the user while the user ID and message links are available. You will not require the message ID if you don’t have a specific message but simply report the users’ behavior.

You’ll also need to give your email ID and a brief explanation of why you’re reporting this user, along with IDs. When you’re finished, click “Submit,” and you’re done. If you’re curious about what’s going on with your report, keep an eye on the inbox of your email since that’s where you’ll get your response.

Report a Discord User from Mac App

To report a user on Discord is similar to reporting a user on a PC if you have a Mac computer. Here you need to follow these steps:

Step 1: On your Mac, open the Discord program and go to “Settings” at the underside of the screen then select “Appearance” from the left sidebar.

Step 2: Switch “Developer Mode” to “ON” in the “Advanced” section.

Step 3: To get the User ID for your report, touch on the username from the list of Friends on the left side, then click “Copy ID.”. Remember to turn on “Developer Mode” otherwise “Copy ID” will not appear in the list.

Step 4: Copy and paste the ID of users into the text document of your choice and developer Mode must be turned on then Repeat for the user’s message – to receive the message’s link, press the three-dot icon that appears when you hold your cursor over it.

Step 5: Copy and paste the two IDs into your report’s Description box, along with a brief description and when you’re finished, click Submit to wrap up.

What to Do If a Discord User Is Under the Age of 13

If you’re under the age of 13, you won’t be able to establish a profile on most social media sites. Unfortunately, proving that someone is younger is not always easy. If you believe someone breaks the rule, you should report them and the Discord management will handle the situation. You should be aware, however, that unless you have strong confirmation of this person’s age, Discord is unlikely to ban them.

FAQs

Do you want to learn more about how to report individuals on Discord? Here’s some more information that you might find useful.

Is blocking someone on Discord easy?

Yes, from any device you can block someone or their profiles and you can’t see them on the sites. If you merely want to block the messages, open the privacy settings by clicking the down arrow on the top left side next to the server name.

Disable the option that allows members of the server to send direct messages to one another by switching the toggle. To block someone, open their IDs by clicking on their username and clicking the three-dot icon. Select Block from the drop-down option that appears, and that’s all.

Can Discord track you?

Yes, whether you want it to or not, Discord can track the games you play. However, you can keep your gaming habits concealed from your friends, and if Discord is gathering data about the games you’re playing, it’s not doing anything wrong with it.

What is not allowed on discord?

Attacking an individual or a community due to their race, ethnicity, nationality, gender, sexual orientation, religious beliefs, or disability is unacceptable. Threatening violence or harming others is not tolerated.

How do you report a suspicious user?

You should write them a direct email to Discord and you can also report this user using the official report form, just like any other. Simply explain in the Description box, and if you have proof, attach it using the Attachments option.

Conclusion

We hope that our discord report user guide was useful and you were able to report suspicious or nasty Discord members. Hopefully, your Discord experience goes smoothly and you have fun with your friends and other interesting people you meet online. However, knowing how to report a person on Discord is crucial if they behave improperly.

It probably goes beyond the paygrade of the Discord support team if you feel insecure or you may be at risk on a Discord server. Discord can only ban an offending user’s account, which may or may not work in some situations. A preferable initial step in these cases is to contact your local police department or a trustworthy friend or family member.