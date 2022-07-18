The Best Lenovo Phones In 2022 - TechnoChops

You have probably heard of Lenovo if you are a smartphone lover. Lenovo has positioned its smartphones in today’s competitive market very well. Lenovo is definitely not the first brand that emerges in your head when you want to upgrade your phone. However, the brand still provides its users with exclusive options that you must consider in 2022. Indeed, the brand has been producing superb smartphone models at an affordable price in recent years.

Lenovo efficiently manages its products to remain relevant despite the dominance of Samsung, Apple, and other tech giants. The brand is known for producing reliable and feature-rich mobile phones that are highly affordable for average users. However, with so many smartphone models (and a new one coming out almost every year) in the market, it can be difficult for you to choose the right one. Here, we help you by presenting the best Lenovo smartphones to get in 2022. Keep reading!

The Best Lenovo Smartphone Models You Can Buy In 2022

Here are the best smartphone models from Lenovo with features you can get in 2022. Explore right now!

Lenovo K13 Note

Lenovo K13 Note was released in 2021 and is a Dual SIM Android 11 smartphone, which adopts a 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 MP quad rear camera with flash and an 8MP front camera that yields 13MP photos. That’s beyond average for taking crystal-clear snaps. It includes a 4GB RAM + 128GB memory expandable with microSD.

The model mounts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor, has a 5000mAh battery, and offers a 6.5-inch notch display with 720 x 1600 pixel resolution. The model also has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, speaker, MP3 player, FM radio, fingerprint reader, 4G connectivity, and dual-SIM support.

The chipset, the Snapdragon 460, is one thing that makes the model high in demand. The chipset can be left in the dust by the Snapdragon 800 series chipsets of the flagships. So, the model is unsuitable for game lovers who play the latest graphically complex games. This is the right one if you need to use this model for everyday mobile tasks!

Lenovo always prefers to launch the most affordable smartphones, and the K13 Note is one of them, available at $ 126.

Lenovo Z6 Lite

The Lenovo Z6 Lite is a model that has excellent features, specifications, and a good price. The model has a 6.3″ FHD+ resolution IPS LCD screen. The quality is impressive, despite not being Super Amoled technology.

And what makes it popular among users is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor that runs at a 2.2 GHz processor. This processor ensures low battery consumption and good performance in the gaming section. This model is available with 4 GB RAM and another with 6 GB RAM with 64GB/128GB internal storage. You can also expand your memory through a Micro SD.

Its 4050mAh long-life battery guarantees good autonomy, enabling you to work all day calmly. It also has fast charging (Quick Charge) of 15W. It has a triple rear camera with a 16Mp main sensor, a front camera with 16Mp, and Android 9 Pie OS. Other features include USB Type C 2.0 connection, OTG, and Bluetooth v5.0. It does not have an infrared port, and it does have NFC. It also has the Dolby Atmos + HDR10 system that ensures an excellent sound experience.

Lenovo Z6 Lite is an excellent option available at $283 in the market, and its value for money is impressive.

Lenovo VIBE X S960 IdeaPhone

Lenovo’s one of the best smartphones is the Lenovo Vibe X S960, a thin, light device with a well-kept curved design. It is a chrome finish and has good specifications.

The model has a 5-inch screen with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, resulting in a density of 440 dpi, with IPS technology, allowing you to view with almost 180º. Made of curved glass, Gorilla Glass 3 protects this model, making it resistant to impacts and scratches. The model is equipped with the MediaTek 6589T quad-core processor at 1.5 GHz, with 2GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage space. It runs on Android 4.2 Jelly Bean smoothly.

As far as photography is concerned, it has two cameras. The main one is 13 MP with autofocus, LED flash, and BSI sensor features. The fixed focus front camera is 5MP with a wide angle of 84º, perfect for use in videoconferences.

Its dimensions are 74×6.9×144 mm, and it weighs 121 grams. The integrated battery has a capacity of 2000 mAh. Of course, it is accompanied by gravitation, proximity, light, and e-compass sensors and is compatible with 3G networks, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 3.0, A-GPS, and FM radio.

Although Lenovo VIBE X S960 IdeaPhone was launched in 2014, its price makes it one of the most demanded models, as it is available at only $396. It works well for everyday mobile tasks but is unsuitable for graphically heavy games.

Lenovo Z6 Pro

Lenovo Z6 PRO is considered a high-end smartphone. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which is the fastest one. The model is accompanied by three options: 6, 8, and 12 GB of RAM and 128, 256, and 512 GB of internal memory. You can also expand the memory using a MicroSD card up to 512 GB.

This model has implemented a Turbo mode to optimize performance in games. The model also improves the user experience by having a 4,000 mAh battery with a 27W Fast Charge. It also has a liquid cooling system so as not to overheat the mobile while playing. This feature gives your mobile a very continuous use. Indeed, the presence of a liquid-cooling system is the most important innovation – specifications never revealed before.

It is worth noting the piece of screen that the Lenovo Z6 PRO incorporates, a Super AMOLED panel manufactured by Samsung, of 6.39 inches, with a FullHD + resolution (1080 x 2340 pixels)

You can also find the fingerprint reader on the screen, a 6th-generation sensor giving you greater speed and precision. It is something that you had already seen before in the OnePlus 7 PRO.

One of the most vital aspects of this model is its camera, betting on a quad combination on the back. Thanks to a series of combinations between these, it will make you get the most out of your photos and videos, and this is what Lenovo calls Hyper Video.

Available at $ 447, Lenovo Z6 Pro has become one of the best models for game lovers and all those who want to do their tasks without any interruption.

Lenovo Legion 2 Pro

Since 2020, Lenovo has been involved in the fight for smartphones dedicated to gamers. So, the brand launched the Legion Duel (see later) and the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro. Before its official release, this model was exposed in photos revealing the design that prioritizes landscape mode on the smartphone.

The model has a symmetrical design on its back, a center panel housing the rear cameras, a fan, and the Legion logo in RGB light. In addition, you can see a cooling vent on the body’s edge that helps the fan keep the processor temperature stable during long gaming sessions. It has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor with memory configurations of 12GB + 128GB/256GB and 16GB + 512GB.

The model features a 64MP OmniVision sensor that allows video to be recorded in 8K at 30fps or 4K at an impressive 120fps. In its front, you can see a screen without a notch or cuts to house the camera. This exclusive feature helps the selfie camera appear through a pop-up mechanism with a 44-megapixel sensor.

The model has a 6.92 inches AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a touch sampling of 720Hz. This feature ensures a smooth touch response, which is necessary for mobile games. And its 5000mAh battery provides power support with 90W fast charging. Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is currently available at $ 700.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5G

If you like to play with your smartphone, one of the options that you should consider is purchasing a gaming model, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5G.

If you face problems while running your graphically demanding games on your current smartphone, this Lenovo model is the right choice you can make. This model can run your heavy games smoothly because of its Snapdragon 865 chipset. It also offers enough space for your typical games and other programs with built-in 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM. Its 6.5-inch AMOLED display is a feature that immerses you in your games.

The model is also reliable, enabling you to use it for routine tasks. A minor downside of this model is Android 10 OS, as it is a slightly older OS.

In terms of its price, Lenovo Legion Pro 5G is available at $707 in the market, which is relatively high. However, the model’s exclusive features make it matchless in the market.

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2

The Legion Phone Duel 2 is the next step in the mobile gaming evolution. The model has become popular due to its exclusive features, and the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 888 5G mobile platform is one of the favorable aspects. Its dual turbo fan cooling system further ensures this version’s more excellent performance. It has a powerful, fast-charging battery with a longer life that will enable you to enjoy your game without interruption.

Its Octa-Trigger input and Dual HaptiX feedback will give you a console-like feel for more improved controls. Another matchless feature is its high-resolution camera that lets you create content when playing.

The model is a perfect choice from all perspectives: with a bid display (6.92-inch screen), this gargantuan model has two batteries, two USB-C ports, and two real fans. It is available in 256GB 12GB RAM, and 512GB 16GB RAM. Its main camera includes 64 MP with Dual-LED flash and panorama, and its selfie camera is 44 MP with HDR features.

You will find some features in this model similar to those in the original Android gaming phone of Lenovo, the Legion Phone Duel. Those features are dual USB-C ports and a pop-up selfie camera (an excellent feature for streamers).

The model has a prominent intake and hidden exhaust fans with vents. This split technology-based design helps users keep heat away from their hands. It is another expensive model launched by Lenovo, available at $ 965.

Origins And Evolution Of Lenovo

Lenovo is a multinational company of Chinese origin. It is currently the leader in personal computer (PC) sales worldwide. Its wide range of products makes it possible to reach any sector, as the company dominates electronics, computing, connection services, mobile phones, etc.

This company was born in Beijing in 1984, to be exact, on November 1. Eleven engineers founded ‘Legend’, the first name of Lenovo. They started with the idea of commercializing televisions but did not get a slice of it. They then produced digital clocks, but still, there were strong disagreements and disputes within the team. Finally, they agreed in 1990 that they would dedicate themselves to the production and sale of computers.

Already based in Hong Kong, just four years later, Legend was listed on the stock market, and many were betting on this brand. Soon after, with its fast growth and scope, Legend split into two: Lenovo and DCHL (Digital China Holdings Limited).

By 2005, Lenovo acquired IBM and named itself the world’s largest international computer manufacturer. With continuous sales of PCs, Lenovo made a great name and, in turn, a great fortune.

Today, Lenovo is a very distinguished brand for its quality products at an affordable price and offering a wide variety of products and services. It is established as one of the most important companies in development and sales.

After acquiring the Motorola brand from Google, Lenovo has been struggling to maintain its share of the smart mobile phone market. Even with the two brands primarily targeting different markets (Motorola for the US and Latin America and Lenovo for Asia and emerging markets), the Chinese manufacturer has decreased its sales substantially, especially in China. Surprisingly, the brand is still successful in maintaining the quality of its products.

Are Lenovo’s Smartphones A Good Choice?

Everyone searching for a suitable smartphone model has come across the Lenovo brand. Lenovo’s smartphones are one of the best options a buyer can choose. If you’re a game lover, their smartphones are ideal. Overall, their models are perfect for computing professionals and those who want to work on various demanding mobile tasks.

Everyone can be sure that when buying one of its models from Lenovo, they will find quality and good performance. Although the brand charges high prices for its latest gaming phones, it usually does not produce costly smartphones. Lenovo makes it possible for you to get smart mobile phones for less.

Final Words

In this blog, we have talked about the latest smartphones from Lenovo. Their models with a good camera have a large ROM and RAM, enabling you to get smart photos and videos without worrying about the device’s speed. The camera’s high resolution allows you to take pictures with excellent image quality, and the light and slim design of the mobile demonstrates its functional and stylish design.

In a nutshell, Lenovo smartphones are a good choice. People having one of the smartphones specified in our list know that Lenovo does not compromise the aspect of quality and reliability. Lenovo’s models are perfect for all purposes, especially for gamers. Lenovo’s smartphones are good value for money!