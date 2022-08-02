Lenovo K13 Note - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Lenovo K13 Note. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2021, June 22
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, June 22
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, June 22
|Body
|Dimensions
|165.2 x 75.7 x 9.1 mm (6.50 x 2.98 x 0.36 in)
|Weight
|200 g (7.05 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Kryo 240 & 4×1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 4GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Quad
|48 MP, f/1.7, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.2, 118˚ (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie camera
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Misc
|Colors
|Aurora Gray, Pearl Sakura
|Price
|About 120 EUR
