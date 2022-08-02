Lenovo VIBE X S960 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Lenovo VIBE X S960. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2013, December
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 1900
|HSDPA 900 / 2100
|Speed
|HSPA 21.1/5.76 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2013, September. Released 2013, December
|Status
|Discontinued
|Body
|Dimensions
|144 x 74 x 6.9 mm (5.67 x 2.91 x 0.27 in)
|Weight
|121 g (4.27 oz)
|SIM
|Micro-SIM
|Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.0 inches, 68.9 cm2 (~64.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~441 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Platform
|OS
|Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6589T (28 nm)
|CPU
|Quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex A7
|GPU
|PowerVR SGX544MP2
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|16GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 2GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Single
|13 MP, AF
|Features
|LED flash
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie camera
|Single
|5 MP
|Video
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|3.0, A2DP
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 2000 mAh, non-removable
|Stand-by
|Up to 288 h
|Talk time
|Up to 16 h
|Misc
|Colors
|Black/Silver
|Price
|About 420 EUR
