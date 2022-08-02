Lenovo VIBE X S960 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Lenovo VIBE X S960. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Released 2013, December

Launch Announced 2013, September. Released 2013, December Status Discontinued

Body Dimensions 144 x 74 x 6.9 mm (5.67 x 2.91 x 0.27 in) Weight 121 g (4.27 oz) SIM Micro-SIM

Display Type IPS LCD Size 5.0 inches, 68.9 cm2 (~64.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels, 16:9 ratio (~441 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Platform OS Android 4.2 (Jelly Bean) Chipset Mediatek MT6589T (28 nm) CPU Quad-core 1.5 GHz Cortex A7 GPU PowerVR SGX544MP2

Memory Card slot No Internal 16GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 2GB RAM

Main Camera Single 13 MP, AF Features LED flash Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie camera Single 5 MP Video

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth 3.0, A2DP GPS Yes, with A-GPS NFC No Radio FM radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 2000 mAh, non-removable Stand-by Up to 288 h Talk time Up to 16 h

Misc Colors Black/Silver Price About 420 EUR

