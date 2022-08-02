Lenovo Z6 Lite - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Lenovo Z6 Lite. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2019, July 09
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2019, July 04
|Status
|Available. Released 2019, July 09
|Body
|Dimensions
|157 x 74.5 x 8 mm (6.18 x 2.93 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|159 g (5.61 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10
|Size
|6.39 inches, 100.2 cm2 (~85.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie), ZUI 11
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730 (8 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 2.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|24 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.9µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom
5 MP, f/2.2, (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps
|Selfie camera
|Single
|16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 15W
|Misc
|Colors
|Blue
|Models
|L78121
|Price
|About 250 EUR
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
