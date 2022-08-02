Lenovo Z6 Lite - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Lenovo Z6 Lite. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Released 2019, July 09

Launch Announced 2019, July 04 Status Available. Released 2019, July 09

Body Dimensions 157 x 74.5 x 8 mm (6.18 x 2.93 x 0.31 in) Weight 159 g (5.61 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass), glass back, aluminum frame SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type Super AMOLED, 120Hz, HDR10 Size 6.39 inches, 100.2 cm2 (~85.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified)

Platform OS Android 9.0 (Pie), ZUI 11 Chipset Qualcomm SDM730 Snapdragon 730 (8 nm) CPU Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 470 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) GPU Adreno 618

Memory Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 64GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM UFS 2.1

Main Camera Triple 24 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.9µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF, 2x optical zoom

5 MP, f/2.2, (depth) Features Dual-LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps

Selfie camera Single 16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0µm Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS NFC No Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 15W

Misc Colors Blue Models L78121 Price About 250 EUR

