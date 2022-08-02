Lenovo Z6 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Lenovo Z6 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Released 2019, April 23

Launch Announced 2019, April 23 Status Available. Released 2019, April 23

Body Dimensions 157.5 x 74.6 x 8.7 mm (6.20 x 2.94 x 0.34 in) Weight 185 g (6.53 oz) Build Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame SIM Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type Super AMOLED, HDR10 Size 6.39 inches, 100.2 cm2 (~85.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 9.0 (Pie), ZUI 11.1 Chipset Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485) GPU Adreno 640

Memory Card slot microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM UFS 2.1

Main Camera Quad 48 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF

8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF

16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), AF

2 MP, f/1.8, 2.9µm, PDAF, OIS (dedicated video camera)

TOF 3D, (depth) Features Dual-LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps, gyro-EIS

Selfie camera Single 32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm Features HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS NFC No Radio FM radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 18W

Misc Colors Red, Blue/Green Models L78051 Price About 430 EUR

