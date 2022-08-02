Lenovo Z6 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Lenovo Z6 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Released 2019, April 23
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2019, April 23
|Status
|Available. Released 2019, April 23
|Body
|Dimensions
|157.5 x 74.6 x 8.7 mm (6.20 x 2.94 x 0.34 in)
|Weight
|185 g (6.53 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED, HDR10
|Size
|6.39 inches, 100.2 cm2 (~85.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~403 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie), ZUI 11.1
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 485 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 485 & 4×1.78 GHz Kryo 485)
|GPU
|Adreno 640
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 2.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|48 MP, f/1.8, 28mm (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF
8 MP, f/2.4, (telephoto), PDAF
16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), AF
2 MP, f/1.8, 2.9µm, PDAF, OIS (dedicated video camera)
TOF 3D, (depth)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps, gyro-EIS
|Selfie camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, EDR, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS
|NFC
|No
|Radio
|FM radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 18W
|Misc
|Colors
|Red, Blue/Green
|Models
|L78051
|Price
|About 430 EUR
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 357672 (v7)
GeekBench: 11155 (v4.4)
GFXBench: 36fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|Voice 66dB / Noise 74dB / Ring 90dB
|Audio quality
|Noise -96.3dB / Crosstalk -97.0dB
|Battery life
