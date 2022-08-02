Lenovo Legion 2 Pro - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Lenovo Legion 2 Pro. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2021, April 26
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / CDMA2000 / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA
|3G bands
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1x
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 26, 34, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43
|5G bands
|1, 3, 28, 41, 77, 78, 79 SA/NSA/Sub6
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (CA), 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, April 08
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, April 26
|Body
|Dimensions
|176 x 78.5 x 9.9 mm (6.93 x 3.09 x 0.39 in)
|Weight
|259 g (9.14 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Built-in two cooling fans
RGB light panel (on the back)
6 pressure sensitive zones (Gaming triggers):
4 ultrasonic buttons (top), 2 capacitive sliding buttons (back)
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.92 inches, 113.7 cm2 (~82.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2460 pixels (~388 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, Legion OS
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM, 512GB 18GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Dual
|64 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.32″, 1.0µm, PDAF
16 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1.0µm
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.
|Selfie camera
|Single
|Motorized pop-up 44 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/2.65″, 1.0µm, AF
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Two USB Type-C (2.0 & 3.1), USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 65W (single USB-C port)
Fast charging 90W (dual USB-C ports), 50% in 12 min, 100% in 30 min (advertised)
|Misc
|Colors
|Titanium White, Ultimate Black
|Models
|L70081
|Price
|$ 878.66
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
