Lenovo Legion Pro 5G - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Released 2020, July 30

Launch Announced 2020, July 22 Status Available. Released 2020, July 30

Body Dimensions 169.2 x 78.5 x 9.9 mm (6.66 x 3.09 x 0.39 in) Weight 239 g (8.43 oz) Build Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Water-repellent coating

Display Type AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+ Size 6.65 inches, 108.6 cm2 (~81.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~388 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 10, Legion OS/ ZUI12 Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G+ (7 nm+) CPU Octa-core (1×3.09 GHz Cortex-A77 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A77 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Adreno 650

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Dual 64 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF

16 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide) Features Dual-LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 4K@30fps gyro-EIS

Selfie camera Single Motorized pop-up 20 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1″, 0.9µm Features LED flash, HDR Video 4K@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB Two USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 90W, 50% in 10 min, 100% in 30 min (512GB 16GB RAM model)

Fast charging 65W, (128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM models)

Fast charging 45W, (128GB 8GB RAM model)

Misc Colors Vengeance Red, Blazing Blue, White Models L79031

