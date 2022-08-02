Lenovo Legion Pro 5G - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Lenovo Legion Pro 5G. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2020, July 30
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2
|CDMA 800 & TD-SCDMA
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G bands
|LTE (unspecified)
|5G bands
|SA/NSA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (4CA) Cat15 800/210 Mbps, 5G 2.5 Gbps DL
|Launch
|Announced
|2020, July 22
|Status
|Available. Released 2020, July 30
|Body
|Dimensions
|169.2 x 78.5 x 9.9 mm (6.66 x 3.09 x 0.39 in)
|Weight
|239 g (8.43 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Water-repellent coating
|Display
|Type
|AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+
|Size
|6.65 inches, 108.6 cm2 (~81.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~388 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 10, Legion OS/ ZUI12
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 5G+ (7 nm+)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×3.09 GHz Cortex-A77 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A77 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Dual
|64 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.72″, 0.8µm, PDAF
16 MP, f/2.2, 120˚, 16mm (ultrawide)
|Features
|Dual-LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps gyro-EIS
|Selfie camera
|Single
|Motorized pop-up 20 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.1″, 0.9µm
|Features
|LED flash, HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE, aptX HD, aptX Adaptive
|GPS
|Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|Two USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 90W, 50% in 10 min, 100% in 30 min (512GB 16GB RAM model)
Fast charging 65W, (128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM models)
Fast charging 45W, (128GB 8GB RAM model)
|Misc
|Colors
|Vengeance Red, Blazing Blue, White
|Models
|L79031
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
