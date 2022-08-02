Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 . Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2021, May 10

Launch Announced 2021, April 08 Status Available. Released 2021, May 10

Body Dimensions 176 x 78.5 x 9.9 mm (6.93 x 3.09 x 0.39 in) Weight 259 g (9.14 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), glass back, aluminum frame SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Built-in two cooling fans

RGB light panel (on the back)

6 pressure sensitive zones (Gaming triggers):

4 ultrasonic buttons (top), 2 capacitive sliding buttons (back)

Display Type AMOLED, 144Hz, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak) Size 6.92 inches, 113.7 cm2 (~82.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2460 pixels (~388 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Platform OS Android 11, ZUI 12.5 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Adreno 660

Memory Card slot No Internal 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Dual 64 MP, f/1.9, 25mm (wide), 1/1.32″, 1.0µm, PDAF

16 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 16mm (ultrawide), 1.0µm Features Dual-LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.

Selfie camera Single Motorized pop-up 44 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/2.65″, 1.0µm, AF Features HDR Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with dual-band A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS NFC Yes Radio No USB Two USB Type-C (2.0 & 3.1), USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Battery Type Li-Po 5500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 65W (single USB-C port)

Fast charging 90W (dual USB-C ports), 50% in 12 min, 100% in 30 min (advertised)

Misc Colors Titanium White, Ultimate Black Price About 800 EUR

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.