Best Samsung Phones in 2022 - TechnoChops

Samsung is an incredible smartphone brand that has been putting some of the best smartphones for Android users across the world. The phones are pretty amazing because the Korean giant put all the best components in its smartphones to outperform its competitors. Samsung has a whole lineup of high-end, mid-range, and entry-level phones that most people would love to get hands-on. Keep reading this article if you are in search of a new phone and looking to purchase one.

We will be listing down the phones from different categories. Below are the phones that will be ideal for you to purchase this year:

Samsung S22 series:

Samsung’s latest flagship phone, the S22 series, is a hit this year because of the improvements they have made to the hardware and software. They came up with improved software and its features. The cameras are fully-optimized and all set to perform. The whole S22 family has three models, S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra. These three phones have the same chipset inside them, which is powering them up.

If we talk about the design, it has totally changed from the predecessor. It is sleek and stylish. It’s handier now, and it looks sturdy from the outside. S22 Plus and S22 Ultra come with 45W fast charging, while the standard S22 has 25W fast charging. Samsung shrank the batteries this time than the last year, but now they have optimized the battery for better battery life. The S22 comes with a 3700 mAh while S22 Plus is at 4500mAh. The Ultra variant has a 5000mAh battery pack.

We will give a little glimpse at the specifications of the three flagships that the Korean giant released earlier this year. The specs are below:

S22:

Display: 6.1-inch FHD+

Cameras: 10, 12 and 50MP

SoC: Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200 (Depends on the region)

Memory: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB or 256 GB

Front camera: 40MP

Battery: 3700 mAh

Software: One UI based on Android 12.

S22

S22 Plus:

Display: 6.6-inch QHD+

SoC: Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200

Memory: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB or 256 GB

Cameras: 12 MP, 10 MP and 50MP

Selfie camera: 40MP

Battery: 4,500 mAh

Software: One UI based on Android 12

S22 Plus

S22 Ultra:

Display: 6.8-inch QHD+

Processor: Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200

RAM: 8 GB or 12 GB

Storage: 128 to 512 GB or 1 TB

Cameras: 12 MP, 10 MP, 10 MP and 108 MP

Front camera: 40MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Software: One UI based on Android 12.

S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra:

We have already seen the latest flagship series from Samsung, but let’s just not forget the flagship phone from last year. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is still an amazing device for many people out there with a stylish and incredible design. Many individuals are still running this device with no complaints, and they are planning to keep this device for a long time because the software support on this device will be over 4-5 years.

S21 Ultra is supercharged by the ultimate flagship chipset of Qualcomm, Snapdragon 888. The benchmarks and performance of this SoC are on another level. It can easily outperform any of its competitors. S21 Ultra offers an option of 12 GB or 16 GB of memory. The camera setup is similar to the successor of this phone. The color finish on this phone is outstanding. Phantom finishes give a sturdy and robust look to the phone, and the phone has the Gorilla Glass Victus with Armour Aluminium design.

The only thing about this phone is the fast-charging support is clocked at 25W, while the Samsung S22 Ultra is at 45W. You will have to take a little longer to get your phone fully charged.

Below are the specs of Samsung’s S21 Ultra:

Display: 6.8-inch, QHD+

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100

RAM: 12 or 16 GB

Storage: 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB

Cameras: 108, 10, 10, and 12 MP

Front camera: 40 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Software: One UI based on Android 11. (Upgradable to Android 12)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3:

Samsung’s latest foldable phone, Galaxy Z Fold 3, is an amazing device for people who want to have something different. The device has pretty much improved throughout the years. Z Fold 3 is a stylish-looking and well-constructed phone that can easily be your daily driver.

This phone has the latest Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor paired up with 12 GB of RAM. You get full-fledged storage of 512 GB and a bigger dual battery of 4,400 mAh. What’s more interesting about this phone is that it has two displays, external and internal. Both of them have a higher refresh rate of 120 HZ. Individuals who like to use the S-Pen can easily use it because of the S pen support in it.

If you are someone who likes to have something different with cutting-edge technology and looking to throw some extra cash on a smartphone, then this is the ideal option for you.

We will tell you the specs of the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Below are the specs:

Display: 7.6-inch QXGA+ (Internal) and 6.2-inch HD+ (External)

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM: 12 GB

Storage: 256 GB or 512 GB

Cameras: 12 MP, 12 MP and 12MP

Front camera: 10MP and 4MP UDC

Battery: 4,400 mAh

OS: Android 11 (Upgradeable to the Android 12)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3:

Samsung came with two distinct and unique phones, and one was Fold and the other Flip. Galaxy Z Flip 3 is a phone with the clamshell type. Samsung has improved this phone over the years, and it’s even more refined this time.

If we talk about the build quality, it is excellent. The outside of the smartphone looks pretty amazing, and you get a huge 6.7-inch internal display when you flip up the phone. The external display is quite vivid and vibrant this time. They have made it larger this time, so you can easily take a sneak peek at your notifications.

What’s better about this phone is that the performance is on a different level. It is supercharged by the ultimate, Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 888 chipset that is paired up with 8 GB of RAM. This combination makes sure that things are running smoothly and there’s no jitter for the user experience. The storage is decent, and you can keep docs, files, images, and videos in 256 GB easily.

If we talk about the cameras on this phone, the camera setup is pretty good. There are two 12 MP rear camera shooters with a 10 MP front camera. The cameras perform at a decent level, and you can click some fine and crisp pictures from them. Also, you can shoot amazing videos with this phone. Inside the phone, it is powered by a 3,300 mAh battery, which can easily give you good battery life and let you go through a day without worrying about the charge.

The price tag of this phone is $999, or let’s just say it’s in the 1000 bucks’ smartphone club. It might be expensive for some individuals out there who are in search of a phone under 699 or 599. However, if you are a tech fanatic or someone who likes unique smartphones, then this is the right option for you. You can splurge all the bucks on this smartphone and get your hands on it.

We will list down the specs of this unique smartphone. Below are the specs of it:

Display: 6.7-inch (Internal) and 1.9-inch (External)

SoC: Snapdragon 888

RAM: 8 GB

Cameras: 12 MP and 12 MP

Front Camera: 10 MP

Battery: 3,300 mAh

Storage: 128 GB or 256 GB

Software: Android 11 (Upgradable to Android 12)

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE:

Samsung has been rolling the FE (Fan Editions) of their flagship phones for a long time. Samsung’s Galaxy S21 FE is part of the S21 family, and it is a sleek-looking phone. The design is pretty impressive, and it looks sturdy from the outside. This phone offers the flagship specs at a mid-range price. It is an ideal option for many individuals out there who want better performance in an affordable price range.

Talking about the smartphone, it has a 6.4-inch display with a higher refresh rate of 120 HZ and FHD resolution. The higher refresh rate gives you a smooth and flicker-free experience. Under its sleek and stylish body, there’s a flagship SoC of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 that is paired up with 8 GB of memory and a storage of 256 GB. The battery is 4,500 mAh with a quick charging feature thanks to the 25W wired charging.

If we talk about the camera department, the S21 FE’s rear camera setup is decent. There’s a 12 MP wide-angle lens, 8MP of telephoto, and a 12MP ultra wide lens on the camera setup. The front-selfie shooter has a 32 megapixels’ camera. You can click on some amazing images and shoot videos at 4K with 60fps.

We will mention the specs of the S21 FE for our readers. Below are the specs:

Display: 6.4-inch FHD+

SoC: Snapdragon 888

RAM: 6 GB or 8 GB

Storage: 128 or 256 GB

Cameras: 12 MP, 12MP, and 8 MP

Front camera: 32 MP

Battery: 4,5000 mAh

Software: Android 12

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE:

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G:

Samsung’s phones that fall in the mid-range budget pack some serious power inside them. Galaxy A53 is an amazing phone that is the successor of the very popular A52 5G. The phone’s price tag is pretty much affordable for many people out there, and they can easily purchase this if they want a mid-range phone with awesome specifications.

The phone features a LED screen panel which is able to go on a higher refresh rate of 120Hz. You will get a smooth and lag-free experience when you use this phone. If we talk about the camera setup, it features an impressive 64 megapixels’ shooter that takes out some incredible pictures and shoots amazing video clips at 4K.

You get a dual-SIM feature in this phone with 5G capabilities. Also, there’s a microSD card slot. You can expand the storage if you want to, even though the options of storage are 128 and 256 GB. There’s no headphone jack this time. Inside the sleek and stylish body of the A53, there’s a 5,000 mAh huge battery that will last for a day or two for you. What’s more interesting is that it comes with quick charging support of 25W. It will get juiced up in some time for you.

Below are the specifications of the Galaxy A53 5G:

Display: 6.5-inch, Full HD+

SoC: Exynos 1280

Memory: 4 GB to 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB / 256 GB

Cameras: 64 megapixels, 12 megapixels, 5 megapixels and 5 megapixels

Front Camera: 32 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

Software: One UI 4.1 (Based on Android 12)

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Samsung Galaxy A13:

If you are that person who is looking for a $300 phone, then Galaxy A13 is an ideal option for you. Samsung’s entry-level smartphones are amazing because they have the latest chipsets and a bigger battery inside them. You can use these phones for a long time as your daily driver, and still, they have a good run with you.

A13 has a slim and sleek body with better components and useful features inside it. It is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor, which gives you better benchmarks and high performance when you use the phone. It is then paired up with 4 GB of RAM to perform and do your tasks quickly. The storage is 64 GB,

The camera setup is pretty good with a new 50 MP primary camera that executes great and crisp photos. The battery is 5,000 mAh, which easily gives you good battery life. If you are a casual user, you can go for one or two days without worrying about the charge. Once your battery is drained, it will get juiced up quickly, thanks to the 15W fast charging support in the phone.

The list of the specs of this phone is below:

Display: 6.5-inch, HD+

Chipset: Dimensity 700

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 64 GB

Cameras: 50, 2, and 2 MP

Front Camera: 5 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

OS: Android 11

Samsung Galaxy A03s:

The last on the list is Galaxy A03s. This phone is a simple phone which is an ideal option for people who want a smartphone for casual use. They just need a phone with a decent spec sheet and good features. A03s tick all the boxes for those individuals. It is the best phone in the entry-level market that comes in the $200 price bracket.

The phone has a sleek and simple design. It features a fingerprint reader in the body. The display screen is pretty big with HD resolution. The camera setup is decent enough to get your job done and click some good pictures for you. The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio chipset that is then paired up with 4 GB RAM. For storage, you get the option of choosing 32 or 64 GB.

If we talk about the battery life, it has a 5,000 mAh battery inside it, which can easily give you a good battery time for your use. The phone comes with the pre-installed Android 11 with Samsung’s One UI skinning. Below are the specifications of this phone:

Display: 6.5-inch, HD+

SoC: MediaTek Helio P35

RAM: 3 or 4 GB

Storage: 32 or 64 GB

Cameras: 13, 2, and 2 MP

Front camera: 5 MP

Battery: 5,000 mAh

OS: Android 11

Why should you buy Samsung phones?

There are many reasons why you should consider purchasing a Samsung device for your next smartphone. For the people who want a phone that is future-proof, has better features and has great software support, you can get the mid-rangers or the high-end phones. These phones will ensure that you get software updates for the next four years. Samsung guarantees all of its customers that they will be providing software support to the flagship devices and mid-rangers.

People who don’t want to spend much on the phone but want something that will be incredible in performance and give a better battery life should go for the phones that fall under $400–500. These phones can easily give you good software support for 2-3 years, and they won’t break your bank.

For individuals who use phones for casual use, Samsung’s entry-level phones are the best in that category. You get a decent battery with a better-performing chipset. Moreover, the camera setup is pretty good, and you can take out some excellent photos. These phones are affordable, and you can use them for years, thanks to the security updates that these devices will be receiving from Samsung.

Another reason why you should get your hands on the Samsung phone is that they come with the One UI. This skinning on Android software is amazing. It is simple and clean. You won’t find bloatware in the OS, which will slow down your phone in the long run. The UX and UI are clean and pretty responsive.

If you are a tech geek who likes to pair and sync wearables with your phone, then Samsung is an amazing choice for you. You can easily get Galaxy earbuds, Galaxy Watch, and other charging dock stations for yourself. The accessories lineup is full of exciting gadgets which will give you a better user experience with the smartphone.

Additional FAQs:

We have some questions answered for you that you have for the Samsung phones. Check them out below:

Which Samsung phone is the best to buy right now in 2022?

At the moment, the Galaxy S22 series offers the best features and specifications for people who are looking for a premium phone in 2022. You can pick any variant from this lineup, and you will love the device because of the premium features.

Which phone is the bang for the buck from Samsung?

Samsung Galaxy A53 is the best device that is a bang for the buck for the people out there. The phone offers a full-fledged four-rear camera setup with a large 5,000 mAh battery with a 6.5-inch FHD Plus display. On top of this, this phone has the latest 5G capabilities. You can secure a unit of this smartphone at $449.

Do these phones come with Bixby?

Yes, of course. All of the phones have the Bixby pre-installed on them. You just have to turn on the Bixby and use it.

Which One UI versions do these phones come with?

These phones have different One UI running on them. Some of them are running One UI 3.0, which is based on Android 11. However, they are upgradeable to One UI 4.0, which is based on Android 12. Some of these devices come pre-installed with the One UI 4.0.

How many updates will I receive on my phone?

It depends on your phone. If it is high-end and mid-ranger, it will receive 3-4 years of software updates with security improvements. If the phone is entry-level, you will get 2-3 years of software support with security updates.

Are Samsung’s phones secure?

Yes, Samsung has its own security application that is called Knox. It adds an extra layer of security to the Samsung Galaxy devices. This application ensures that all confidential and sensitive data is safe and secure.

Final Thoughts:

To conclude this, you are pretty much aware of the best phones for this year from the Korean giant. Now, it’s up to you which you will get for yourself. You know all the things about the devices that we mentioned above. These smartphones will easily give you a 2+ year software support, and you will be surprised once you start using them. Also, all the phones under Samsung come with the latest OS.