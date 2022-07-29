Samsung Galaxy A53 5G - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy s22 Plus. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2022, February 25

Versions: SM-S906B, SM-S906B/DS (International); SM-S906U (USA); SM-S906U1 (USA unlocked); SM-S906W (Canada); SM-S906N (Korea); SM-S9060 (China); SM-S906E (Asia/Africa)

NETWORK Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

LAUNCH Announced 2022, February 09 Status Available. Released 2022, February 25

BODY Dimensions 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm (6.20 x 2.98 x 0.30 in) Weight 195 g / 196 g (mmWave) (6.88 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus+), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus+), aluminum frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM, dual stand-by) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised)

DISPLAY Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak) Size 6.6 inches, 105.3 cm2 (~88.3% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~393 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Always-on display

PLATFORM OS Android 12, One UI 4.1 Chipset Exynos 2200 (4 nm) – Europe

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) – ROW CPU Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) – Europe

Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.70 GHz Cortex-A510) – ROW GPU Xclipse 920 – Europe

Adreno 730 – ROW

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM UFS 3.1

MAIN CAMERA Triple 50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4µm, Super Steady video Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Single 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 32-bit/384kHz audio

Tuned by AKG

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)

Bixby natural language commands and dictation

Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)

Ultra Wideband (UWB) support

BATTERY Type Li-Ion 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 45W

USB Power Delivery 3.0

Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W

Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

TESTS Performance AnTuTu: 722495 (v8), 886916 (v9)

GeekBench: 3528 (v5.1)

GFXBench: 68fps (ES 3.1 onscreen) Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker -26.0 LUFS (Very good) Battery life Endurance rating 97h

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.