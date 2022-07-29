Samsung Galaxy A53 5G - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy s22 Plus. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Released 2022, February 25
Versions: SM-S906B, SM-S906B/DS (International); SM-S906U (USA); SM-S906U1 (USA unlocked); SM-S906W (Canada); SM-S906N (Korea); SM-S9060 (China); SM-S906E (Asia/Africa)
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2022, February 09
|Status
|Available. Released 2022, February 25
|BODY
|Dimensions
|157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm (6.20 x 2.98 x 0.30 in)
|Weight
|195 g / 196 g (mmWave) (6.88 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus+), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus+), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM, dual stand-by)
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised)
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.6 inches, 105.3 cm2 (~88.3% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~393 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Always-on display
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 12, One UI 4.1
|Chipset
|Exynos 2200 (4 nm) – Europe
Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) – ROW
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) – Europe
Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.70 GHz Cortex-A510) – ROW
|GPU
|Xclipse 920 – Europe
Adreno 730 – ROW
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Triple
|50 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″ 1.4µm, Super Steady video
|Features
|LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF
|Features
|Dual video call, Auto-HDR
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Ion 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 45W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
|MISC
|Colors
|Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green, Graphite, Sky Blue, Violet, Cream, Bora Purple
|Models
|SM-S906B, SM-S906B/DS, SM-S906U, SM-S906U1, SM-S906W, SM-S906N, SM-S9060, SM-S906E, SM-S906E/DS
|SAR
|1.19 W/kg (head) 1.08 W/kg (body)
|SAR EU
|0.57 W/kg (head) 1.40 W/kg (body)
|Price
|$ 649.99 / € 1,049.00 / £ 894.50 / ₹ 84,999 / C$ 1,209.99
|TESTS
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 722495 (v8), 886916 (v9)
GeekBench: 3528 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 68fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-26.0 LUFS (Very good)
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 97h
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
