Samsung Galaxy A13 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Released 2022, March 23

Launch Announced 2022, March 04 Status Available. Released 2022, March 23

Body Dimensions 165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm (6.5 x 3.01 x 0.35 in) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type PLS LCD Size 6.6 inches, 104.9 cm2 (~83.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~400 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Platform OS Android 12, One UI 4.1 Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Mali-G52

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 32GB 3GB RAM, 32GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Quad 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF

5 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/5″, 1.12µm

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash, panorama, HDR Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie camera Single 8 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass Virtual proximity sensing

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 15W

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.