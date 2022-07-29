Samsung Galaxy A13 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy A13. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Released 2022, March 23
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM only)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A
|Launch
|Announced
|2022, March 04
|Status
|Available. Released 2022, March 23
|Body
|Dimensions
|165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm (6.5 x 3.01 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5), plastic frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|PLS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches, 104.9 cm2 (~83.2% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~400 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Platform
|OS
|Android 12, One UI 4.1
|Chipset
|Exynos 850 (8nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 & 4×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Mali-G52
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|32GB 3GB RAM, 32GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 4GB RAM, 128GB 6GB RAM
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Quad
|50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF
5 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/5″, 1.12µm
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash, panorama, HDR
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie camera
|Single
|8 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, compass
|Virtual proximity sensing
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 15W
|Misc
|Colors
|Black, White, Peach, Blue
|Models
|SM-A135F, SM-A135F/DS, SM-A135M
|SAR
|0.49 W/kg (head)
|SAR EU
|0.37 W/kg (head) 1.39 W/kg (body)
|Price
|$ 151.20 / € 149.00 / £ 128.45 / ₹ 13,999 / C$ 228.97
|Tests
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 122822 (v8), 136286 (v9)
GeekBench: 588 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 5.2fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: 1324:1 (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-29.7 LUFS (Average)
|Battery life
