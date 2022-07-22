Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy s22 Ultra. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Released 2022, February 25

Versions: SM-S908B, SM-S908B/DS (International); SM-S908U (USA); SM-S908U1 (USA unlocked); SM-S908W (Canada); SM-S908N (Korea); SM-S9080 (China); SM-S908E (Asia/Africa)

NETWORK Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

LAUNCH Announced 2022, February 09 Status Available. Released 2022, February 25

BODY Dimensions 163.3 x 77.9 x 8.9 mm (6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 in) Weight 228 g / 229 g (mmWave) (8.04 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus+), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus+), aluminum frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM, dual stand-by) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised)

Stylus, 2.8ms latency (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro)

DISPLAY Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1750 nits (peak) Size 6.8 inches, 114.7 cm2 (~90.2% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1440 x 3088 pixels (~500 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Always-on display

PLATFORM OS Android 12, One UI 4.1 Chipset Exynos 2200 (4 nm) – Europe

Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) – ROW CPU Octa-core (1×2.8 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) – Europe

Octa-core (1×3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.70 GHz Cortex-A510) – ROW GPU Xclipse 920 – Europe

Adreno 730 – ROW

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 1TB 12GB RAM UFS 3.1

MAIN CAMERA Quad 108 MP, f/1.8, 23mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

10 MP, f/4.9, 230mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom

10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.52″, 1.12µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 120˚ (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Single 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.82″, 0.7µm, PDAF Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 32-bit/384kHz audio

Tuned by AKG

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)

Bixby natural language commands and dictation

Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)

Ultra Wideband (UWB) support

BATTERY Type Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 45W

USB Power Delivery 3.0

Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W

Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

MISC Colors Phantom Black, White, Burgundy, Green, Graphite, Red, Sky Blue, Bora Purple Models SM-S908B, SM-S908B/DS, SM-S908U, SM-S908U1, SM-S908W, SM-S908N, SM-S9080, SM-S908E, SM-S908E/DS SAR 1.18 W/kg (head) 0.98 W/kg (body) SAR EU 1.05 W/kg (head) 1.58 W/kg (body) Price $ 879.00 / € 1,027.95 / £ 935.00 / ₹ 91,788 / C$ 1,209.99

TESTS Performance AnTuTu: 968359 (v9)

GeekBench: 3657 (v5.1)

GFXBench: 37fps (ES 3.1 onscreen) Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker -27.3 LUFS (Good) Battery life Endurance rating 108h

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.