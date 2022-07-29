Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Released 2021, August 27
Also known as Samsung Galaxy Fold3 5G
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|CDMA 800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66 – Europe
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71 – USA
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 77, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 – International
|2, 5, 25, 41, 66, 71, 78, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave – USA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, August 11
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, August 27
|Body
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm
Folded: 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16 mm
|Weight
|271 g (9.56 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus) (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Nano-SIM and eSIM
|IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised)
Stylus support
|Display
|Type
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak)
|Size
|7.6 inches, 179.9 cm2 (~88.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1768 x 2208 pixels (~374 ppi density)
|Cover display:
Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
6.2 inches, 832 x 2268 pixels, 25:9 ratio
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.1
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|256GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.12µm
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+
|Selfie camera
|Single
|4 MP, f/1.8, 2.0µm, under display
Cover camera:
10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.22µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)
Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 4400 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 25W
Fast wireless charging 11W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
|Misc
|Colors
|Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Green, Thom Browne Edition, Wooyoungmi Edition
|Models
|SM-F926B, SM-F926B/DS, SM-F926U, SM-F926U1, SM-F926W, SM-F9260, SM-F926N
|SAR
|0.73 W/kg (head) 1.22 W/kg (body)
|SAR EU
|1.04 W/kg (head) 1.44 W/kg (body)
|Price
|$ 1,469.00 / € 1,059.00 / £ 949.99 / ₹ 124,990 / C$ 1,820.95 / Rp 24,999,000
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 635918 (v8), 752218 (v9)
GeekBench: 12719 (v4.4), 3239 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 38fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-25.6 LUFS (Very good)
|Battery life
