Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Released 2022, January 07
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (Dual SIM model only)
|CDMA 800 / 1900 & TD-SCDMA
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 20, 26, 28, 32, 38, 40, 41, 66 – International
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 29, 25, 26, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71 – USA
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 66, 78 SA/NSA/Sub6 – International
|41, 66, 71, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave – USA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (5CA) Cat19 1600/200 Mbps, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2022, January 04
|Status
|Available. Released 2022, January 07
|Body
|Dimensions
|155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm (6.13 x 2.93 x 0.31 in)
|Weight
|177 g (6.24 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic back, aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|Display
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+
|Size
|6.4 inches, 103.9 cm2 (~89.6% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~401 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Always-on display
|Platform
|OS
|Android 12, One UI 4
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) – Version 1
Exynos 2100 (5 nm) – Version 2
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) – Version 1
Octa-core (1×2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) – Version 2
|GPU
|Adreno 660 – Version 1
Mali-G78 MP14 – Version 2
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|Main Camera
|Triple
|12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
8 MP, f/2.4, 76mm (telephoto), 1/4.5″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.0″, 1.12µm
|Features
|LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, gyro-EIS
|Selfie camera
|Single
|32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|32-bit/384kHz audio
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|Unspecified
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
|Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Ion 4500 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)
Fast wireless charging 15W
Reverse wireless charging
USB Power Delivery 3.0
|Misc
|Colors
|White, Graphite, Lavender, Olive
|Models
|SM-G990B, SM-G990B/DS, SM-G990U, SM-G990U1, SM-G990W, SM-G990E
|SAR
|0.77 W/kg (head) 0.90 W/kg (body)
|SAR EU
|0.95 W/kg (head) 1.48 W/kg (body)
|Price
|$ 489.99 / € 504.50 / £ 459.99 / ₹ 49,999 / C$ 849.00
|Tests
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 566529 (v8), 719696 (v9)
GeekBench: 3049 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 56fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-26.9 LUFS (Good)
|Battery life
