Samsung Galaxy S21 FE - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2022, January 07

Launch Announced 2022, January 04 Status Available. Released 2022, January 07

Body Dimensions 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm (6.13 x 2.93 x 0.31 in) Weight 177 g (6.24 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), plastic back, aluminum frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+ Size 6.4 inches, 103.9 cm2 (~89.6% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~401 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Always-on display

Platform OS Android 12, One UI 4 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) – Version 1

Exynos 2100 (5 nm) – Version 2 CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) – Version 1

Octa-core (1×2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) – Version 2 GPU Adreno 660 – Version 1

Mali-G78 MP14 – Version 2

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 6GB RAM, 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM

Main Camera Triple 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

8 MP, f/2.4, 76mm (telephoto), 1/4.5″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.0″, 1.12µm Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, gyro-EIS

Selfie camera Single 32 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm Features HDR Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60fps, gyro-EIS

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 32-bit/384kHz audio

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio Unspecified USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Bixby natural language commands and dictation

Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)

Battery Type Li-Ion 4500 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 25W, 50% in 30 min (advertised)

Fast wireless charging 15W

Reverse wireless charging

USB Power Delivery 3.0

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.