Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – Specifications & Pricing

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy s21 Ultra. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2021, January 29

Versions: SM-G998B, SM-G998B/DS (International); SM-G998U (USA); SM-G998U1 (USA unlocked); SM-G998W (Canada); SM-G998N (Korea); SM-G9980 (China)

NETWORK Technology GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G

LAUNCH Announced 2021, January 14 Status Available. Released 2021, January 29

BODY Dimensions 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 in) Weight 227 g (Sub6), 229 g (mmWave) (8.01 oz) Build Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM, dual stand-by) IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Stylus support

DISPLAY Type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak) Size 6.8 inches, 112.1 cm2 (~89.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~515 ppi density) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Always-on display

PLATFORM OS Android 11, One UI 3.1 Chipset Exynos 2100 (5 nm) – International

Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) – USA/China CPU Octa-core (1×2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) – International

Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) – USA/China GPU Mali-G78 MP14 – International

Adreno 660 – USA/China

MEMORY Card slot No Internal 128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 16GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM UFS 3.1

MAIN CAMERA Quad 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS

10 MP, f/4.9, 240mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom

10 MP, f/2.4, 72mm (telephoto), 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video Features LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama Video 8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS

SELFIE CAMERA Single 40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.7µm, PDAF Features Dual video call, Auto-HDR Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps

SOUND Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 32-bit/384kHz audio

Tuned by AKG

COMMS WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO NFC Yes Radio FM radio (Snapdragon model only; market/operator dependent) USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go

FEATURES Sensors Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)

Bixby natural language commands and dictation

Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)

Ultra Wideband (UWB) support

BATTERY Type Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 25W

USB Power Delivery 3.0

Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W

Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

MISC Colors Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, Phantom Brown, Navy Models SM-G998B, SM-G998B/DS, SM-G998U, SM-G998U1, SM-G998W, SM-G998N, SM-G9980 SAR 0.77 W/kg (head) 1.02 W/kg (body) SAR EU 0.71 W/kg (head) 1.58 W/kg (body) Price $ 604.99 / € 999.00 / £ 799.99 / ₹ 74,999 / Rp 18,999,000

TESTS Performance AnTuTu: 657150 (v8)

GeekBench: 3518 (v5.1)

GFXBench: 33fps (ES 3.1 onscreen) Display Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal) Camera Photo / Video Loudspeaker -25.5 LUFS (Very good) Battery life Endurance rating 114h

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.