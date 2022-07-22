Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra – Specifications & Pricing

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy s21 Ultra. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Released 2021, January 29
Versions: SM-G998B, SM-G998B/DS (International); SM-G998U (USA); SM-G998U1 (USA unlocked); SM-G998W (Canada); SM-G998N (Korea); SM-G9980 (China)
|NETWORK
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|LAUNCH
|Announced
|2021, January 14
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, January 29
|BODY
|Dimensions
|165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9 mm (6.5 x 2.98 x 0.35 in)
|Weight
|227 g (Sub6), 229 g (mmWave) (8.01 oz)
|Build
|Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM, dual stand-by)
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Stylus support
|DISPLAY
|Type
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1500 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.8 inches, 112.1 cm2 (~89.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~515 ppi density)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Always-on display
|PLATFORM
|OS
|Android 11, One UI 3.1
|Chipset
|Exynos 2100 (5 nm) – International
Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) – USA/China
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.9 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.80 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×2.2 GHz Cortex-A55) – International
Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) – USA/China
|GPU
|Mali-G78 MP14 – International
Adreno 660 – USA/China
|MEMORY
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, 256GB 16GB RAM, 512GB 12GB RAM, 512GB 16GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|MAIN CAMERA
|Quad
|108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.33″, 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS
10 MP, f/4.9, 240mm (periscope telephoto), 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 10x optical zoom
10 MP, f/2.4, 72mm (telephoto), 1/3.24″, 1.22µm, dual pixel PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom
12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video
|Features
|LED flash, auto-HDR, panorama
|Video
|8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS
|SELFIE CAMERA
|Single
|40 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.7µm, PDAF
|Features
|Dual video call, Auto-HDR
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps
|SOUND
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
|COMMS
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.2, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|FM radio (Snapdragon model only; market/operator dependent)
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (under display, ultrasonic), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support)
Bixby natural language commands and dictation
Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|BATTERY
|Type
|Li-Ion 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 25W
USB Power Delivery 3.0
Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
|MISC
|Colors
|Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Titanium, Phantom Navy, Phantom Brown, Navy
|Models
|SM-G998B, SM-G998B/DS, SM-G998U, SM-G998U1, SM-G998W, SM-G998N, SM-G9980
|SAR
|0.77 W/kg (head) 1.02 W/kg (body)
|SAR EU
|0.71 W/kg (head) 1.58 W/kg (body)
|Price
|$ 604.99 / € 999.00 / £ 799.99 / ₹ 74,999 / Rp 18,999,000
|TESTS
|Performance
|AnTuTu: 657150 (v8)
GeekBench: 3518 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 33fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-25.5 LUFS (Very good)
|Battery life
|
Endurance rating 114h
