Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Read below all the important specifications

Released 2021, August 27

Also known as Samsung Galaxy Flip3 5G

Launch Announced 2021, August 11 Status Available. Released 2021, August 27

Body Dimensions Unfolded: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm

Folded: 86.4 x 72.2 x 15.9-17.1 mm Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) Build Plastic front, glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame SIM Nano-SIM, eSIM IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised)

Display Type Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak) Size 6.7 inches, 101.5 cm2 (~84.7% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels (~426 ppi density) Cover display:

Super AMOLED, 1.9 inches, 260 x 512 pixels

Platform OS Android 11, upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.1 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU Adreno 660

Memory Card slot No Internal 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM UFS 3.1

Main Camera Dual 12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Video 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+

Selfie camera Single 10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1.22µm Features HDR Video 4K@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes, with stereo speakers 3.5mm jack No 32-bit/384kHz audio

Tuned by AKG

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.1, A2DP, LE GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)

Battery Type Li-Po 3300 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 15W

Fast wireless charging 10W

Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.