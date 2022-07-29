Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Released 2021, August 27
Also known as Samsung Galaxy Flip3 5G
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / CDMA / HSPA / EVDO / LTE / 5G
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|CDMA 800 / 1900
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|CDMA2000 1xEV-DO
|4G bands
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 78, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 32, 38, 39, 40, 41, 66 – International
|1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71 – USA
|5G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41, 77, 78, 66 SA/NSA/Sub6 – International
|2, 5, 25, 41, 66, 71, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave – USA
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (6CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps, 5G
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, August 11
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, August 27
|Body
|Dimensions
|Unfolded: 166 x 72.2 x 6.9 mm
Folded: 86.4 x 72.2 x 15.9-17.1 mm
|Weight
|183 g (6.46 oz)
|Build
|Plastic front, glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame
|SIM
|Nano-SIM, eSIM
|IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised)
|Display
|Type
|Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak)
|Size
|6.7 inches, 101.5 cm2 (~84.7% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels (~426 ppi density)
|Cover display:
Super AMOLED, 1.9 inches, 260 x 512 pixels
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.1
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Cortex-X1 & 3×2.42 GHz Cortex-A78 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A55)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|Memory
|Card slot
|No
|Internal
|128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 8GB RAM
|UFS 3.1
|Main Camera
|Dual
|12 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
12 MP, f/2.2, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1.12µm
|Features
|LED flash, HDR, panorama
|Video
|4K@30/60fps, 1080p@60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+
|Selfie camera
|Single
|10 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1.22µm
|Features
|HDR
|Video
|4K@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes, with stereo speakers
|3.5mm jack
|No
|32-bit/384kHz audio
Tuned by AKG
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.1, A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 3300 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 15W
Fast wireless charging 10W
Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
|Misc
|Colors
|Phantom Black, Green, Lavender, Cream, White, Pink, Gray, Thom Browne Edition, Bespoke Edition, Wooyoungmi Edition, Dream White
|Models
|SM-F711B, SM-F711N, SM-F711U, SM-F711U1, SM-F711W, SM-F7110
|SAR EU
|0.86 W/kg (head) 1.58 W/kg (body)
|Price
|$ 539.00 / € 685.99 / £ 635.00 / ₹ 74,999 / C$ 1,104.28 / Rp 14,820,000
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 596866 (v8) | 682223 (v9)
GeekBench: 3441 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 40fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: Infinite (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-25.8 LUFS (Very good)
|Battery life
