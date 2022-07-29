Samsung Galaxy A03s - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy A03s. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

Released 2021, August 18

Launch Announced 2021, August 18 Status Available. Released 2021, August 18

Body Dimensions 164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.36 in) Weight 196 g (6.91 oz) Build Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Display Type PLS LCD Size 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.8% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)

Platform OS Android 11, upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.1 Core Chipset MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) CPU Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) GPU PowerVR GE8320

Memory Card slot microSDXC (dedicated slot) Internal 32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM, 32GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM eMMC 5.1

Main Camera Triple 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Features LED flash Video 1080p@30fps

Selfie camera Single 5 MP, f/2.2 Video 1080p@30fps

Sound Loudspeaker Yes 3.5mm jack Yes

Comms WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.0, A2DP GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS NFC Yes (market/region dependent) Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0

Features Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery Type Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable Charging Fast charging 15W

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.