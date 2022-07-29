Samsung Galaxy A03s - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy A03s. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
Released 2021, August 18
|Network
|Technology
|GSM / HSPA / LTE
|2G bands
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 – SIM 1 & SIM 2 (dual-SIM model only)
|3G bands
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – SM-A037U
|4G bands
|1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41
|2, 4, 5, 7, 12, 13, 14, 25, 26, 41, 66, 71 – SM-A037U
|Speed
|HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps
|Launch
|Announced
|2021, August 18
|Status
|Available. Released 2021, August 18
|Body
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm (6.46 x 2.99 x 0.36 in)
|Weight
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Build
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back
|SIM
|Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
|Display
|Type
|PLS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.8% screen-to-body ratio)
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density)
|Platform
|OS
|Android 11, upgradable to Android 12, One UI 4.1 Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|CPU
|Octa-core (4×2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Memory
|Card slot
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Internal
|32GB 2GB RAM, 32GB 3GB RAM, 32GB 4GB RAM, 64GB 4GB RAM
|eMMC 5.1
|Main Camera
|Triple
|13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
|Features
|LED flash
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Selfie camera
|Single
|5 MP, f/2.2
|Video
|1080p@30fps
|Sound
|Loudspeaker
|Yes
|3.5mm jack
|Yes
|Comms
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|5.0, A2DP
|GPS
|Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|NFC
|Yes (market/region dependent)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|Features
|Sensors
|Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity
|Battery
|Type
|Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
|Charging
|Fast charging 15W
|Misc
|Colors
|Black, Blue, White
|Models
|SM-A037F, SM-A037F/DS, SM-A037M, SM-A037G, SM-A037U
|SAR EU
|0.36 W/kg (head) 1.09 W/kg (body)
|Price
|$ 124.00 / € 149.00 / £ 109.90 / ₹ 10,449 / C$ 198.18 / Rp 1,752,000
|Tests
|Performance
|
AnTuTu: 103465 (v8), 101299 (v9)
GeekBench: 889 (v5.1)
GFXBench: 5.5fps (ES 3.1 onscreen)
|Display
|Contrast ratio: 1718:1 (nominal)
|Camera
|Photo / Video
|Loudspeaker
|-27.4 LUFS (Good)
|Battery life
