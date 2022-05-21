The Future Of Gaming And Immersive Experiences According To Jorge Huguet

The video game industry is flourishing. The introduction of new technology and a new generation of consoles has resulted in a boom in the industry. According to Newzoo’s Global Games Market Report 2021, the games industry will reach $218.7 billion by 2024, with an annual growth rate of 8.7 per cent. The number of gamers is also increasing. According to Newzoo, the global number of gamers in 2021 will be up 5.3 per cent year on year, with approximately 3 billion gamers.

What Does The General Manager Of PlayStation Spain And Portugal Have To Say?

There are two main reasons for this, according to Jorge Huguet, general manager of PlayStation Spain and Portugal. The entertainment value of gaming, as well as its social aspect.

He said at the Insider-organized XX smart business meeting that PlayStation is primarily an entertainment machine with which you interact, but it also has an incredible social component. You put on a headset and can communicate with anyone on the planet.

According to the executive of Sony’s flagship product, “the beauty” of video games and the key to industry growth is the ability to offer content for all types of people and age groups. He explained that some people enjoy playing alone and believing that they can do things that no one else can. However, there are times when those same people, or people of a different type, want to play socially.

Technology Serves As A Springboard For Industry Expansion.

The enormous evolution that video games have undergone from their first appearance in the second half of the twentieth century with 2D models to the virtual reality and immersive experiences that can be seen today is undeniable.

Innovation and technological advances across various platforms and services have fueled the rapid progress.

Huguet added that the sector is being driven by the constant improvement in the depth of interactive content. Technology is undoubtedly going to make video games more realistic and immersive. It’s yet uncertain how or with what technology, but it is for sure that the essence of a video game is to feel like another person or to be immersed in worlds you could never have imagined.

It is yet unimaginable what the future of gaming would look like. However, these statements from a Sony executive are persuasive to make us believe that it surely would be amazing.