Upcoming New Samsung Phones in 2023 - TechnoChops

Samsung, the Korean giant, has been consistent in rolling out smartphones for more than a decade. They have a whole lineup of incredible smartphones with amazing features and beefed-up specifications. The company is well-known among many people around the world because of their entry-level, mid-level and flagship phones. With achieving the highest number of sales during the year 2022, Samsung is all set to roll out some of their new and upcoming smartphones in 2023. Keep reading this article, and we will tell you about which phone will be arriving in the tech world in the next year.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra:

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra was already an incredible smartphone for the whole tech world. It came with a full-fledged camera setup and cutting-edge features. At the moment the Korean giant, Samsung, is currently working on the successor of this phone. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be coming with the S23 series.

S23 Ultra will be an ideal choice for people who want beefed-up specs with next-level features. It will be useful for personal and corporate purposes. Tech enthusiasts have to wait for a good time to get this phone released.

We will mention the leaked specifications of this smartphone:

Display: 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED (1440 x 3200 pixels) with 120 Hz refresh rate with 511 PPI (pixels-per-inch)

Operating system: Android 13

Rear camera: 108 megapixels + 10 megapixels + 10 megapixels + 12 megapixels + 0.3 megapixels

Front camera: 40 MP

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 875

RAM: 12 GB

Internal Memory: 128 GB to 1 TB

Battery: 5000 mAh

Loudspeaker: Stereo sound speakers

Launch Date: 2023

Samsung put all the beefed-up components in their flagship offerings because they have to compete with the other companies. All of these components belong to the flagship category. S23 Ultra will come with a smooth and flicker-free experience for the users. The phone will be coming out with the latest One UI that will be based on Android 13.

As of now, nobody is sure about the release date of this incredible offering from Samsung. According to the rumors and leaks, Samsung is currently working on this phone, and they will be holding an event for this phone somewhere in the first quarter of 2023. It can be early 2023 too. The reports that are circulating on the internet say it is coming next year.

At the moment, big shots from Samsung haven’t revealed anything yet on social media o the internet. Once they tweet or say something about this phone, then Samsung will be opening the pre-order window soon for potential buyers. Moreover, the best thing that Samsung does for their early-bird customers is that they give free wireless earbuds or smartwatches if you pre-order the phone. Fans who are excited about the phone can get some wearables by placing a pre-order for their new phone.

Samsung Galaxy W23 5G:

Talking about the phones which are coming in 2023, what if we tell you that Samsung is currently working on a new fold phone? According to the reports and rumors which are circulating on social media and the internet, the Korean giant Samsung is working on Samsung Galaxy W23.

It will be coming somewhere in 2023 with a full-fledged spec sheet and cutting-edge features. At the moment, nobody is sure about the release date of this smartphone.

For our readers, we will be mentioning the specs of this phone:

Display: (Inside) 7.6-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 120HZ higher refresh rate with HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak) | 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 120HZ HRR and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

(Inside) 7.6-inch Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X with a 120HZ higher refresh rate with HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak) | 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X with 120HZ HRR and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus PPI: 374 PPI (pixels-per-inch)

374 PPI (pixels-per-inch) Multi-Touch: Yes

Yes Rear Camera Setup: 108 MP (Sony IMX555) (wide), 32MP (telephoto) with PDAF, OIS and 2x optical zoom, 12 MP (ultrawide)

108 MP (Sony IMX555) (wide), 32MP (telephoto) with PDAF, OIS and 2x optical zoom, 12 MP (ultrawide) Video recording: 4K @ 60 fps, 1080p @ 60, 240 fps (gyro-EIS), 720p @ 960 fps (gyro-EIS) and HDR10+

4K @ 60 fps, 1080p @ 60, 240 fps (gyro-EIS), 720p @ 960 fps (gyro-EIS) and HDR10+ Front Camera Setup: 16 MP (under display) | Cover camera: 10 MP (wide)

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 895 5G

Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 895 5G GPU: Adreno 660

Adreno 660 RAM: 12 GB and 16 GB

12 GB and 16 GB Storage: 256 and 512 GB

256 and 512 GB Battery: 4500 mAh Li-Po with fast charging (80W), fast wireless charging (11W) and reverse wireless charging (4.5W)

4500 mAh Li-Po with fast charging (80W), fast wireless charging (11W) and reverse wireless charging (4.5W) Other features: Fingerprint (side-mounted) | Samsung DeX | Samsung Pay | Ultra Wideband Support

Fingerprint (side-mounted) | Samsung DeX | Samsung Pay | Ultra Wideband Support NFC Support

Colors: Green, Black and Silver

The leaked specifications tell that the phone is packing some serious power inside it. Let’s see if it can compete with other brands. We will see if it comes close to Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 or if it is better in terms of performance and efficiency.

Samsung Galaxy W23 will be coming soon to the tech world. Tech enthusiasts have to wait for some time to get their hands on this smartphone. The company will be announcing the release date of this phone with its price. As of now, the leaked details about this phone’s price are 800 to 900 USD. At the moment, nobody is sure if this price is correct or not. We have to for a while to get things straight.

As per the reports, W23 is in the works right now. Samsung hasn’t opened any pre-order window or scheduled any event for the release of this phone. Once it is official that it is coming with its launch dates, people will get all the news related to this phone on every social media platform and internet.

Samsung Galaxy S22 FE:

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series is a stunner flagship series of smartphones. All the phones are equipped with beefed-up components, and they come with cutting-edge features. But according to the reports, the Korean giant is currently working on the Fan Edition of the S22 series. It is said that it will be coming somewhere in the next year.

We will mention the specifications of this phone below:

Chipset: Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865

Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 Display: 6.5-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED with 407 PPI (pixels-per-inch) with MultiTouch

6.5-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED with 407 PPI (pixels-per-inch) with MultiTouch GPU: Adreno 650

Adreno 650 RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Internal Memory: 128 GB

128 GB Camera: 12 MP (wide) (f/1.8) with Dual-Pixel PDAF and OIS | 8 MP (telephoto) (f/2.0) with PDAF, OIS and 3x optical zoom | 12 MP (ultrawide) (f/2.2)

12 MP (wide) (f/1.8) with Dual-Pixel PDAF and OIS | 8 MP (telephoto) (f/2.0) with PDAF, OIS and 3x optical zoom | 12 MP (ultrawide) (f/2.2) Shooting Modes: Burst-Shooting and High Dynamic Range (HDR)

Burst-Shooting and High Dynamic Range (HDR) Camera Features: Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face Detection and Touch to Focus with Exposure compensation & ISO control

Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face Detection and Touch to Focus with Exposure compensation & ISO control Video Recording: 4K @ 60 fps, 1080p @ 60 fps / 120 fps, 720p @ 240 fps

4K @ 60 fps, 1080p @ 60 fps / 120 fps, 720p @ 240 fps Battery: 5000 mAh with fast charging (20W)

5000 mAh with fast charging (20W) Other Features: Onscreen Optical Fingerprint Sensor | Samsung DeX | Samsung Pay | UWB Support | 5G Capabilities

Onscreen Optical Fingerprint Sensor | Samsung DeX | Samsung Pay | UWB Support | 5G Capabilities Colors: White, Blue, Orange, Lavender, Green, and Red

The above-mentioned spec sheet tells that the phone will be packing some serious power inside it. It will be able to handle high-demanding tasks and games on it easily. If we talk about the camera setup, it will be a good performer thanks to the triple camera setup with cutting-edge sensors. This phone will be an ideal option for people who don’t want to break their bank but also want flagship features and components in a phone.

As per the leaks and rumors, the FE of S22 will be coming before the Galaxy S23 or maybe right after its release. Nobody is sure right now when this phone will be dropping in the tech world, but one thing is that it will be outperforming all of its competitors.

If we talk about the price, it will be somewhere between $599 to $699. The price might fluctuate because of the different variants. Samsung has been rolling out all of the FE phones around this price tag. So if we look at the timeline, it will be somewhere around the above-mentioned price. The main target of this phone is the customers who don’t want to break their bank and get something that is pretty much a bang-for-the-buck thing.

Samsung hasn’t revealed anything yet related to S22 FE right now. Nothing came out from their Twitter handle or the official leakers of the company. Once they hint something about this phone going official, they will open the pre-order window for taking orders from fans across the world.

Samsung Galaxy A74 5G:

Samsung’s Galaxy A series is an amazing mid-range series for people who want something that is incredible as well as affordable. These phones have a sleek and stylish design with a massive battery that gives you good battery life. On top of that, the camera setup is pretty decent, which will let you take some detailed and crisp images.

The upcoming addition to the Samsung Galaxy A series is A74. The phone will be the successor for A73. It will be coming with a beefier spec sheet and bleeding-edge features, which will let this phone take out all the phones from competitors by its performance.

Below you will read about the specs of this phone:

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) with 393 PPI (pixels per inch), Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 20:9 ratio

6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) with 393 PPI (pixels per inch), Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 120Hz Refresh Rate, 20:9 ratio Chipset: Snapdragon Chipset or MediaTek Chipset (Rumored)

Snapdragon Chipset or MediaTek Chipset (Rumored) RAM: 8 GB

8 GB Internal Storage: 256 GB

256 GB Rear Camera Setup: 108 MP (wide) (f/1.8) with PDAF & OIS | 12 MP (ultrawide) (f/2.2) | 5MP (macro) (f/2.4) | 5 MP (depth) (f/2.4)

108 MP (wide) (f/1.8) with PDAF & OIS | 12 MP (ultrawide) (f/2.2) | 5MP (macro) (f/2.4) | 5 MP (depth) (f/2.4) Camera features: LED flash, panorama and HDR.

LED flash, panorama and HDR. Video Recording: 4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30 fps & 60 fps with gyro-EIS

4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30 fps & 60 fps with gyro-EIS Front camera: 32 MP (wide) (f/2.2) (26 mm) with HDR

32 MP (wide) (f/2.2) (26 mm) with HDR Front camera video: 4K @ 30 fps and 1080p @ 30 fps

4K @ 30 fps and 1080p @ 30 fps Speaker : Stereo speaker with stereo sound

: Stereo speaker with stereo sound Other features: Fingerprint (under display, optical) | Samsung Pay | Samsung DeX

Fingerprint (under display, optical) | Samsung Pay | Samsung DeX Battery: 5000 mAh Li-Po with fast-charging 30W

5000 mAh Li-Po with fast-charging 30W Colors: Black, Blue and Violet

The leaked specifications of this phone tell that the phone will be a good performer in the camera department and chipset department. The phone will be able to outperform all the phones from its competitors because of the beefed-up specs and top-notch features. At the moment, nobody is sure when this phone will be coming out to the public.

If we talk about the price of this phone, it’s not clear yet. The price might be around $500 to $700. It will be near the price of its predecessor. The company has to keep this phone’s price tag in the mid-level section for the customers. They have to make sure that the price is not high and that it is affordable to many people out there.

Fans who love the A series can look forward to this phone as it will be getting launched in the upcoming months, and they can get their hands on it.

Samsung Galaxy A54:

We have another A series smartphone on this list for our readers. A5x series is an ideal choice for many people out there who look for phones which have huge batteries with faster and more efficient chipsets inside them. On top of that, the display screen has to be bright and vivid, and it comes with fast charging capabilities.

A54 is an incredible mid-range smartphone that will be hitting the tech world in the upcoming future. Samsung is currently working on this phone, and soon they will be making an announcement that this phone will be getting official.

Below you will read about this phone’s specs and features:

Display: 6.5-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED with Multitouch, 120 Hz refresh rate with 404 PPI (pixels per inch), 20:9 ratio

6.5-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED with Multitouch, 120 Hz refresh rate with 404 PPI (pixels per inch), 20:9 ratio Chipset: Exynos (64-bit architecture)

Exynos (64-bit architecture) GPU: Mali G72-MP3

Mali G72-MP3 RAM: 6 GB

6 GB Internal Memory: 128 GB

128 GB Expandable Memory: Upto 1 TB

Upto 1 TB Camera setup: 48 MP (f/2.0) (wide), 12 MP (f/2.2) (ultrawide), 5 MP (f/2.2), depth sensor with Autofocus (AF) and LED Flash

48 MP (f/2.0) (wide), 12 MP (f/2.2) (ultrawide), 5 MP (f/2.2), depth sensor with Autofocus (AF) and LED Flash Shooting modes: Continuous shooting, HDR (High Dynamic Range) mode.

Continuous shooting, HDR (High Dynamic Range) mode. Camera features: Digital zoom, Auto-flash, Face detection, Touch to focus.

Digital zoom, Auto-flash, Face detection, Touch to focus. Video recording: 4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30 fps & 60 fps with gyro-EIS

4K @ 30 fps, 1080p @ 30 fps & 60 fps with gyro-EIS Selfie camera: 32 MP (f/2.2) (wide) with HDR

32 MP (f/2.2) (wide) with HDR Selfie camera recording: 4K @ 30 fps and 1080p @ 30 fps

4K @ 30 fps and 1080p @ 30 fps Battery: 5000 mAH Li-Po with fast charging 30W

5000 mAH Li-Po with fast charging 30W OS: Android 13

Android 13 Other features: Fingerprint (side-mounted) | 5G Capabilities

FAQs:

Below, you will read about the frequently asked questions related to these upcoming phones:

Is S23 the successor of the S22 series?

Yes, S23 is the successor of the S22 series flagship lineup from Samsung. All of the phones will be coming with a flagship SoC, AMOLED display, massive battery and S-Pen capabilities.

Is Samsung working on another Fold phone?

Most likely, Samsung is currently working on the W23. It is foldable, the same as Galaxy Z Fold. According to the reports, it will be coming with flagship specs just like Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Samsung is working on successors of A53 and A73?

Yes, the above-mentioned phones from the A series are the successors of the A53 and A73. Both these phones will be coming with an affordable price tag for fans across the world. Both of the phones will likely be arriving in the first and second quarters of 2023.

What will be the price tag of the phones which are mentioned in this list?

At the moment, nobody is sure about the prices of these phones. The pricing is decided by the company. However, we can say that the price will be pretty similar, just like their predecessor’s price.

Final Thoughts:

To wrap up, our readers are pretty much aware of the upcoming phones from the Korean giant Samsung. These phones will be outperforming and taking on their competitors once they are released. Many fans across the world are waiting for these phones, and they will be here in the upcoming months.

Moreover, if you want to purchase these phones, then you have to wait for some time. Their pre-order window will be opened once they are released, and then you can order them. Potential buyers can order it directly from Samsung.com or any other online Samsung dealer. Also, Samsung always keeps amazing and exciting deals with their new phones, so keep an eye on them.