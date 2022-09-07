Samsung Galaxy A54 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy A54. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
|
BASIC INFO
|
Brand
|
Samsung
|
Model
|
Galaxy W23 5G
|
Status
|
Coming Soon
|
Release Date
|
2022, December
|
BODY
|
Dimensions
|Unfolded: 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm
Folded: 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16 mm
|
Weight
|
271 g (9.56 oz)
|
Colors
|
Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Green
|
Body Material
|
Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus) (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame
|
SIMs
|
Nano-SIM and/or eSIM
|
Water & Dust
|
IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)
|
DISPLAY
|
Size
|
7.6 inches
|
Type
|
Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak)
|
Resolutions
|
1768 x 2208 pixels
|
PPI
|
374 ppi density
|
Multi touch
|
Yes
|
Protection
|
Corning Gorilla Glass
|
NETWORKS
|
2G
|
GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|
3G
|
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|
4G
|
1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71
|
5G
|
2, 5, 25, 41, 66, 71, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|
Speed
|
HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps, 5G
|
GPRS
|
Yes
|
EDGE
|
Yes
|
CAMERA
|
Rear Triple
|
108 MP (Sony IMX555), f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS
|
Features
|
LED flash, HDR, panorama
|
Videos
|
4K@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+
|
Front Dual
|
16 MP, f/1.8, 1.0µm, under display
|
HARDWARE
|
OS
|
Android 12, One UI 3.5
|
Chipset
|
Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 895 5G (5 nm)
|
CPU
|
Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|
GPU
|
Adreno 660
|
RAM
|
12GB / 16GB
|
Storage
|
256GB / 512GB
|
Card Slot
|
No
|
BATTERY
|
Type
|
Li-Po
|
Capacity
|
4500 mAh
|
Removable
|
Non-Removable
|
Talk Time
|
N/A
|
Stand By
|
N/A
|
Fast Charging
|
Fast charging 80W
|
WirelessCharging
|
Fast wireless charging 11W
|
COMMONS
|
Sound
|
3.5mm Audio Jeck
|
Sensors
|
Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
|
Bluetooth
|
5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|
GPS
|
Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS
|
USB
|
USB Type-C 3.2
|
Wi Fi
|
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|
NFC
|
Yes
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
