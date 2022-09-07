Samsung Galaxy A54 - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy A54. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.

BASIC INFO Brand Samsung Model Galaxy W23 5G Status Coming Soon Release Date 2022, December BODY Dimensions Unfolded: 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4 mm

Folded: 158.2 x 67.1 x 14.4-16 mm Weight 271 g (9.56 oz) Colors Phantom Black, Phantom Silver, Phantom Green Body Material Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus) (folded), plastic front (unfolded), glass back (Gorilla Glass Victus), aluminum frame SIMs Nano-SIM and/or eSIM Water & Dust IPX8 water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins)

Stylus support DISPLAY Size 7.6 inches Type Foldable Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, HDR10+, 1200 nits (peak) Resolutions 1768 x 2208 pixels

Cover display:

Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

6.2 inches, 832 x 2268 pixels, 25:9 ratio PPI 374 ppi density Multi touch Yes Protection Corning Gorilla Glass NETWORKS 2G GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

CDMA 800 / 1900 3G HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100

CDMA2000 1xEV-DO 4G 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 46, 48, 66, 71 5G 2, 5, 25, 41, 66, 71, 260, 261 SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Speed HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2000/200 Mbps, 5G GPRS Yes EDGE Yes CAMERA Rear Triple 108 MP (Sony IMX555), f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS

32 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom

12 MP, f/2.2, 123?, 12mm (ultrawide), 1.12µm Features LED flash, HDR, panorama Videos 4K@60fps, 1080p@60/240fps (gyro-EIS), 720p@960fps (gyro-EIS), HDR10+ Front Dual 16 MP, f/1.8, 1.0µm, under display

Cover camera:

10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3″, 1.22µm HARDWARE OS Android 12, One UI 3.5 Chipset Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 895 5G (5 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 680 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 680 & 4×1.80 GHz Kryo 680) GPU Adreno 660 RAM 12GB / 16GB Storage 256GB / 512GB Card Slot No BATTERY Type Li-Po Capacity 4500 mAh Removable Non-Removable Talk Time N/A Stand By N/A Fast Charging Fast charging 80W WirelessCharging Fast wireless charging 11W

Reverse wireless charging 4.5W COMMONS Sound 3.5mm Audio Jeck Sensors Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Bixby natural language commands and dictation

Samsung DeX (desktop experience support)

Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified)

Ultra Wideband (UWB) support Bluetooth 5.2, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes, with A-GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS USB USB Type-C 3.2 Wi Fi Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot NFC Yes

Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.