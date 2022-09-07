Samsung Galaxy S22 FE - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

Read here all the specifications and the pricing of Samsung Galaxy S22 FE. Get all the information you need before you go out to purchase the phone.
Read below all the important specifications
|launch date
|September 30, 2022 (Expected)
|price in india
|60264
|brand
|Samsung
|model
|Galaxy S22 FE
|operating system
|Android v11
|sim slots
|Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
|sim size
|SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
|network
|5G: Supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available
|fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|rear camera
|12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP
|front camera
|32 MP
|height
|159.8 mm
|width
|74.5 mm
|thickness
|8.4 mm
|weight
|190 grams
|colours
|White, Blue, Orange, Lavender, Green, Red
|screen size
|6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
|screen resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels
|pixel density
|407 ppi
|display type
|Super AMOLED
|touch screen
|Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
|chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
|processor
|Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
|graphics
|Adreno 650
|ram
|6 GB
|internal memory
|128 GB
|camera setup
|Single
|resolution
|12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, 8 MP, f/2.0, 73mm (telephoto), 1/4.5″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom, 12 MP, f/2.2, 123?, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.0″, 1.12µm
|auto focus
|Yes
|flash
|Yes, LED Flash
|settings
|Exposure compensation, ISO control
|shooting modes
|Continuos Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
|camera features
|Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus
|video recording
|Yes
|front camera resolution
|32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm, AF
|capacity
|5000 mAh
|type
|Li-Polymer
|sim size
|SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
|network support
|5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
|volte
|Yes
|sim 1
|4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS: Available, EDGE: Available
|sim 2
|4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
|wifi
|Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
|wifi features
|Mobile Hotspot
|bluetooth
|Yes, v5.0
|gps
|Yes, with A-GPS, Glonass
|nfc
|Yes
|usb connectivity
|Mass storage device, USB charging
|loudspeaker
|Yes
|audio jack
|3.5 MM
|fingerprint sensor
|Yes
|fingerprint sensor position
|On-Screen
|fingerprint sensor type
|Optical
|other sensors
|Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer
|warranty
|1 Year Manufacturer Warranty
Disclaimer – We at Technochops do not claim all this information to be 100% correct. Specifications may vary with each product.
