Samsung Galaxy S22 FE - Specifications & Pricing - TechnoChops

launch date September 30, 2022 (Expected) price in india 60264 brand Samsung model Galaxy S22 FE operating system Android v11 sim slots Dual SIM, GSM+GSM sim size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano network 5G: Supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G: Available (supports Indian bands), 3G: Available, 2G: Available fingerprint sensor Yes rear camera 12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP front camera 32 MP

height 159.8 mm width 74.5 mm thickness 8.4 mm weight 190 grams colours White, Blue, Orange, Lavender, Green, Red

screen size 6.5 inches (16.51 cm) screen resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels pixel density 407 ppi display type Super AMOLED touch screen Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) processor Octa-core (1×2.84 GHz Kryo 585 & 3×2.42 GHz Kryo 585 & 4×1.8 GHz Kryo 585) graphics Adreno 650 ram 6 GB

internal memory 128 GB

camera setup Single resolution 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/1.76″, 1.8µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS, 8 MP, f/2.0, 73mm (telephoto), 1/4.5″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom, 12 MP, f/2.2, 123?, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.0″, 1.12µm auto focus Yes flash Yes, LED Flash settings Exposure compensation, ISO control shooting modes Continuos Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) camera features Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus video recording Yes front camera resolution 32 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/2.74″, 0.8µm, AF

capacity 5000 mAh type Li-Polymer

sim size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano network support 5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G volte Yes sim 1 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS: Available, EDGE: Available sim 2 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40), FD-LTE 1800(band 3), 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz, 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz, GPRS: Available EDGE: Available wifi Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n wifi features Mobile Hotspot bluetooth Yes, v5.0 gps Yes, with A-GPS, Glonass nfc Yes usb connectivity Mass storage device, USB charging

loudspeaker Yes audio jack 3.5 MM

fingerprint sensor Yes fingerprint sensor position On-Screen fingerprint sensor type Optical other sensors Accelerometer, Gyro, Proximity, Compass, Barometer

warranty 1 Year Manufacturer Warranty

