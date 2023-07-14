Uninstall Steam Games Without logging in

In this modern era of technology, the steam platform is considered one of the best digital game distribution platforms that allow gamers to buy the latest gaming titles as well as to store them in a library that is located on the platform so that you could have easy access. So it has made it super easy to buy and install any kind of video game.

This process to uninstall steam games is as easy as the process of installation is. Just a few steps.

Here I will discuss a very quick and easy way to uninstall a steam game without steam. What you need to do is just to open up your file browser, go to these files and search for common files. Here you will see files you are looking for with the name of steam games. Just click and delete these files.

Congo! you are successful in uninstalling a Steam game without logging in.

Now in this article, I’m going to tell you in detail how you can uninstall a steam game without even logging in. You just follow these steps and get what you want. So let’s get started.

Uninstalling Steam games without steam

Let’s start with a super easy and quick method to uninstall a steam game without steam. For this, you may go manually by heading into the File explorer. This is actually the best way to ensure the removal of games from your system entirely. But always remember that it doesn’t mean that you are going to remove this game from the steam library but yes it will obviously disappear from your machine completely.

Here you have step-by-step guidance.

What you need to do first is:

Navigate to your Steam installation folder, remember you will do this when you are running Windows 10. Here you will get the default installation location that is C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam.File Explorer.

Once you are in the Steam folder. locate where the Steamapps folder. After finding the free folder, open it.

Follow this up by going into the Common folder, here you will see there is a complete list of currently installed Games.

Search the Game folder you want to remove, left-click it, and press the Delete key.

You may choose to Right-click the folder.

After right clicking, select Delete from the options that are shown in the menu.

Yahoo! you have successfully uninstalled a Steam game without even logging in.

Remember:

After you are done with this process of uninstallation, the game will now be removed from your computer and when you head back into your steam app, you will see that the game you recently uninstalled will still be there in the steam library and this time see it appears grey.

To proceed further and remove complete existence of the game ever being installed, what you will need to do is to delete all configuration and then save files too.

How to find these files?

You can find out these files by going in either the Saved Games folder, AppData folder, or Documents folder.

How to delete a folder/file that is in use?

Sometimes, When a folder is already opened somewhere else, you find it impossible to delete that folder or program. So how can you delete it?

Lemme tell you in some easy steps. Follow these steps and delete that folder easily.

1st click Start Button. Type Taskmgr. A new window will open, under the process tab, go for the folder/program you’re actually trying to delete. Now Right click it and End Task.

How to delete a folder that won’t delete?

Sometimes you try to delete a folder but it won’t delete. So how to delete that file or folder?? Lemme tell you a very quick way to do so using CMD (Command Prompt) to force delete a folder or a file from a Windows 10 computer, SD card, external hard drive, USB flash drive, etc….just force Delete a File/Folder in Windows 10 using CMD.

Step By Step Method:

Use “DEL” command to force delete a file or a folder in CMD: Now press Shift + Delete keys to force delete a file or any folder.

Fix no delete option when you right-click

Whenever you use the Right-click option on any folder or a file in Windows OS, you will see an option of delete or cut over there that you can disable by using some registry settings or through group policy Editor.

Solution:

You can easily solve this issue with whichever partition is having this problem just Right-click on the Partition and Select Property.

How to delete or move files?

Wanna delete a file that is open in your system?

Step By Step Method:

What you need to do is to:

Just close the Program. After closing, Reboot your computer. Use Task Manager to end the application. After you have finished the application now just change settings of File Explorer Process. Disable i(File Explorer’s) Preview Pane. Force Delete the File that is in Use through the Command Prompt.

yeah, you nailed it!

How to permanently delete a file?

Do you really wanna permanently delete this file from Windows 10? Just follow these steps:

1st option-Local Setting Right-click on “Recycle Bin” Go into “Properties“ Now Uncheck the box for “Display delete confirmation dialog“. Press “OK” .

Now when you delete a file, it will directly go to the Recycle Bin without showing the message.

How to permanently delete files so that they Cannot be recovered?

To ensure that a single file can’t be recovered, there is an application that you can use “File-shredding” just like Eraser to delete it. When any file is shredded or it is erased, not only is it removed but its data is overwritten entirely, which prevents other people from recovering it.

These were a few quick and easy methods to help you out. Don’t forget to tell us in the comments that these methods really work for you or not?